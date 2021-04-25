SeaWolves Issue Statement on the Passing of Jerry Uht

"The Erie SeaWolves are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jerry Uht. Jerry played an instrumental role in ensuring professional baseball thrived in Erie. His generosity in establishing a fund to perpetually support not only the stadium but baseball in Erie is a testament to his commitment to the community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

