Fernando Aguirre Statement on the Passing of Jerry Uht
April 25, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
Erie SeaWolves owner, Fernando Aguirre, issued the following statement upon learning of the passing of Jerry Uht:
"When I began discussions to acquire the Erie SeaWolves team, soon I learned of a number of people who had the vision to bring professional baseball to Erie. Jerry Uht's name was always mentioned amongst that group, and I quickly found out he was one of the most generous people in the community. His legacy will forever remain with the SeaWolves and we will do our best to maintain the same passion he felt for baseball. My family and I send our deepest condolences to the entire Uht family. May he Rest in Peace."
