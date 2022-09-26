SeaWolves Game 2 Watch Party at U Pick 6 Tap House

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, today announce that U Pick 6 Tap House will host a Watch Party for Game 2 of the Eastern League Championship Series on Tuesday, September 27. The event will begin at 6 PM, and game time between the SeaWolves and Somerset Patriots is 6:35 PM. The 2022 Eastern League Playoffs are presented by UPMC and Ariens.

The SeaWolves hosted a Division Series Watch Party in the Stadium Club at UPMC Park. For the Championship Series, the team is partnering with U Pick 6 Tap House to permit staff members to travel to New Jersey for the balance of the best-of-three Championship Series.

"By partnering with U Pick 6 Tap House, we can give SeaWolves fans a quality, local gathering spot to cheer together while rewarding our staff for their hard work and sacrifices during this memorable season," SeaWolves President Greg Coleman said. "I know our fans and staff alike are looking forward to cheering on the SeaWolves on Tuesday. The SeaWolves would like to thank John Melody and Russ Stachewicz for supporting so many events and causes that are important to the Erie community."

U Pick 6 Tap House is located at 333 State Street in downtown Erie, near the intersection of State and 4th Streets. Fans who cannot attend the Watch Party at U Pick 6 Tap House or attend in person can listen on Fox Sports Radio 1330 AM Erie, available locally or via the iHeart app, or subscribe to MiLB.TV.

The SeaWolves Administrative Office and Team Store at UPMC Park will be closed on Tuesday, September 27 and Wednesday, September 28 to accommodate Championship Series travel. If a deciding Game 3 is forced by Somerset, the closures will extend to Thursday, September 29.

