'Stuff a Bus' Food Drive, Berks Encore Senior Expo to be Held at FirstEnergy Stadium

(READING, PA) - FirstEnergy Stadium is proud to host the 'Stuff a Bus' food drive and the Berks Encore Senior Expo this fall. The event will take place on Wednesday, October 5th from 9am-2pm. Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority (BARTA) will be organizing and accepting donations to support Helping Harvest's food assistance programs as well as dog and cat food to benefit Humane Pennsylvania. This will be throughout the entirety Berks Encore Senior Expo event which is expected to have more than 75 vendors in attendance.

Individuals are asked to please bring a non-perishable food or personal hygiene item to help our greater Reading community. BARTA will donate all proceeds to Helping Harvest to aid Berks and Schuylkill counties. Each year over 100,000 people receive assistance from their fresh food bank. Make a difference by dropping off some of your favorite non-perishable items to help Stuff a Bus.

In addition, BARTA will be taking dry bags of Dog & Cat Food to benefit Humane Pennsylvania. From January through July of 2022, Spike's Pet Pantry has given away over 100,000 pounds of pet food to those in need. Help stock Spike's Pet Panty to ensure no pet in Berks or Lancaster County and beyond goes hungry

"This event will provide much-needed assistance to the community in many different ways!" said Anthony Pignetti, the R-Phils Executive Director of Business Development. "We are thrilled to partner with these influential local businesses to help the surrounding area. This is a great opportunity to come together and provide aid, while also enjoying a day at America's Classic Ballpark!"

The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to be host to a big community event that will benefit citizens of all ages.

Seniors can browse around the merchants for the Expo, while anyone can stop by for a hot dog and soda from the concessions stands. The R-Phils are excited to have classic ballpark fair open for business! There will be live entertainment to enjoy a relaxing day outdoors. Demonstrations for meals and activities will also take place.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

