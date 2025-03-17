Seawolves Fall Short in Hard-Fought Battle against LA

March 17, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves traveled to Los Angeles for a thrilling matchup against Rugby Football Club Los Angeles, battling until the final whistle but ultimately falling short, 29-35. Despite a strong first-half performance and securing a bonus point, Seattle couldn't hold off LA's second-half surge.

First-Half Control

Seattle came out strong, with captain Riekert Hattingh leading the charge. His early try, converted by Eddie Fouché, gave the Seawolves a 17-7 lead heading into halftime. The team looked composed, executing well in key moments and showing resilience despite a yellow card to Hattingh that briefly left them a man down.

Back-and-Forth Second Half

Seattle extended their lead in the second half with a well-worked try as Malacchi Esdale set up Divan Rossouw, and Rodney Iona added the extras, pushing the score to 24-14. However, LA responded quickly, cutting the deficit and then overtaking Seattle with 20 minutes to play. The Seawolves found themselves trailing 24-28 before LA extended their advantage further.

Final Push Falls Short

Despite the momentum shifting in LA's favor, Seattle fought until the end. Esdale secured a crucial fourth try for the Seawolves, ensuring they left with a bonus point, but the missed conversion meant the comeback fell just short. The final whistle sealed a 29-35 defeat, leaving Seattle hungry for redemption in their next matchup.

Looking Ahead

It wasn't the result Seattle wanted, but there were plenty of positives to take away. With a bonus point in hand and key performances across the squad, the Seawolves will regroup and turn their focus to the next challenge. Back to work.

