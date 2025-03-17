Women in Rugby Night March 22 at Starfire Stadium
March 17, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves News Release
The Seattle Seawolves are proud to host Women in Rugby Night on Saturday, March 22, at Starfire Stadium. This event recognizes and celebrates the impact of women in rugby-both on and off the pitch.
The evening kicks off with two exciting matches featuring Seattle Rugby Club's women's team before the Seattle Seawolves face the Utah Warriors in a high-stakes Major League Rugby showdown.
Matchday Schedule:
4:00 PM: Portland Grackles vs. Valley Panthers
4:30 PM: Seattle Rugby Club Orcas vs. Portland Pigs
7:00 PM: Seattle Seawolves vs. Utah Warriors
9:00 PM: Official post-match gathering at Watershed FC Pizza
This is a unique opportunity to celebrate the growth of women's rugby while enjoying elite competition in one of the best rugby environments in the country.
