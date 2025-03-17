NOLA Gold Falls Short in Thrilling 35-31 Loss to New England Free Jacks

March 17, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

NOLA Gold vs. the New England Free Jacks

In a match that kept fans on the edge of their seats, NOLA Gold was narrowly defeated by the New England Free Jacks 35-31. The match was filled with twists and turns, technical delays, and heroic moments from both teams. The two sides battled relentlessly from start to finish, and it came down to the very last moments of play.

The match kicked off with early intensity, as NOLA Gold's Ed Fidow claimed the game's first points with a try in the 10th minute. The Free Jacks responded quickly, and the back-and-forth continued, with the score reaching 14-7 in New England's favor.

However, in the 21st minute, NOLA's Ale Lopeti crossed the try line, tying things up at 14-14.

Just before halftime, New England added another try, giving them a 21-14 advantage going into the break.

After the intermission, the Free Jacks came out strong, adding a quick try to extend their lead to 28-14. However, NOLA Gold refused to back down. In the 48th minute, Jonah Mau'u powered through to score an incredible try, cutting the deficit to 28-21. After this play, the momentum shifted, and Joe Taufete'e followed suit, charging over the try line in the 58th minute to tie the game at 28-28.

It became a tense defensive battle, with both teams scrambling to take control. NOLA found their advantage in the 70th minute with a crucial penalty kick from Luke Carty, giving the Gold a 31-28 lead. But with time winding down, the Free Jacks took advantage of a delayed restart due to a technology malfunction, ultimately scoring a try during Bonus Play to seal a 35-31 victory.

Both teams played their hearts out, with NOLA Gold showing immense resilience and determination throughout the match. Despite the loss, NOLA Gold earned a try bonus point for scoring four tries in the match and a losing bonus point for keeping the margin within seven points, ensuring they came away with two points from the contest. The Gold will take pride in their effort and look ahead to their next matchup as they fight for success this season.

The Gold will return home to the Shrine on Airline and host their next match versus RFC Los Angeles on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 6:00 PM. This will be followed by a match with the Chicago Hounds on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 6:00 PM.

Tickets for the game, including season tickets and individual match-day tickets, are available now. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 504-507-8429 (504-50-RUGBY) or visiting nolagoldrugby.com. Matchday tickets start at just $25.

