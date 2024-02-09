SeaWolves, Erie Events Announce Expanded Netting Project

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, along with their partners at Erie Events, announce today that installation has begun for a netting extension project at UPMC Park.

The project will replace all previous field netting and add spectator protection that spans the entire 100 level of seating at UPMC Park.

The project, which began this week, is expected to be completed within the next few days. Sportsfield Specialties of Delhi, NY is the contractor for the project. Notable clients of Sportsfield Specialties include the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians. Their extensive portfolio of teams includes several other Major League and Minor League teams.

The product being installed is Ultra Cross® Knotless Netting, which is a low-profile design to give spectators the maximum amount of visibility. Knotless technology also features more durability and strength compared to the leading knotted style of netting.

"The SeaWolves would like to thank Erie Events for making UPMC Park a first-class destination for family fun," Greg Coleman, SeaWolves President said. "Knotless technology delivers safety and optimal visibility, and the design will preserve field access in multiple locations for promotions and pre-game autographs."

"Fan experience and safety are paramount for us at Erie Events," Gus Pine, Erie Events Executive Director said. "Adding protective netting at UPMC Park has been on our radar, and we are pleased to able to complete this project well in advance of Major League Baseball's expected completion date."

Spectator netting at UPMC Park was previously extended in 2018, adding protection above each dugout. All 120 Minor League Baseball stadiums must meet updated MLB netting requirements by Opening Day 2025.

