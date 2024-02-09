Altoona Curve Announce New "Peces Dorados" Identity

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve is excited to announce the unveiling of its newest rebrand: "Peces Dorados." The new brand will serve as the team's first Copa de la Diversión identity and will be featured five times in the 2024 season.

When deciding on an Altoona Curve Copa de la Diversión identity, "Peces Dorados" made the biggest splash. Translating to "Gold Fish," this new colorful identity pays homage to a fan-favorite mascot in Curve, PA, Al Tuna.

"Throughout our history in Altoona, we have had so many great players that hail from all over the world suit up for the Curve, and our participation in Copa de la Diversión for the first time this season provides an opportunity for us to celebrate some of their culture that we see throughout the game today," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "Thanks to our creative team, we have developed a brand that is sure to be popular with our fans as it draws a meaningful connection between one of the best mascots in Minor League Baseball and the vibrancy of the culture that so many of our players grow up in and engage with."

Copa de la Diversión, or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series that is specifically designed to highlight the culture and values that resonate most with Minor League Baseball teams' local U.S. Hispanic communities. The initiative's four key pillars include:

Increase awareness, authentic engagements and attendance with U.S. Hispanics in their local communities.

Embrace a culture that is passionate about baseball, family and fun by updating the ballpark experience to match the values these fans cherish most.

Create and employ culturally relevant on-field personas that authentically connect teams with their local U.S. Hispanic communities.

Amplify MiLB's continuous efforts including to diversify the game and business of baseball nationwide.

On five home dates in 2024, players will wear specialty uniforms acknowledging the rich history of Hispanic culture in baseball! Those dates include April 12, May 10, June 14, July 5, and August 16. Fans can enjoy $7 Walking Tacos on these dates as well as learn the history and culture of a different country for each game. Additional food and drink specials will be announced at a later date.

"When designing our Copa identity, we aimed for a design that resonates with Curve fans in Altoona while also connecting to the rich history and influence of Hispanic culture in baseball," said Peces Dorados designer Reid Pohland. "We hope this brand will appeal to not only the Hispanic community in our area, but throughout our state and nationwide as we join other MiLB teams in the Copa de la Diversión initiative."

Fans who are interested in purchasing Peces Dorados merchandise can click here. Uniform design and special Peces Dorados-themed giveaways will be announced soon. More information about the Peces Dorados brand can be found here. Media may use the attached logo set in any coverage or may request digital files of each logo.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

