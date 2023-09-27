SeaWolves Championship Announce Trophy Fan Photo Opportunity

September 27, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Eastern League Champion Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce today a fan photo opportunity with the team's 2023 Eastern League Championship Trophy.

This Saturday, September 30 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. the Erie community can come to the UPMC Park Team Store, located at 831 French St, to take photos with the trophy. SeaWolves championship merchandise will be available for purchase. A limited number of authentic Game Two game-used balls as well as champagne bottles and corks from the team celebration will also be available for purchase.

"The SeaWolves organization would not have the successes we've accomplished both on and off the field without the unwavering support of the Erie community," SeaWolves Team President Greg Coleman said, "This is a chance for us to share history with our great fans by hosting a fan photo opportunity with the organization's first championship trophy."

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.