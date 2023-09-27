Fisher Cats Announce Game Times for 2024 Season

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, have announced their game times for the 2024 season. The season will mark the 20th anniversary of Fisher Cats baseball.

The Fisher Cats will play 69 home games at Delta Dental Stadium beginning with the home opener on Tuesday, April 9 at 6:35 p.m against the Somerset Patriots.

All weekday night games this season will begin at 6:35 p.m. except for Tuesday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 21. Those two games will begin at 6:05 p.m.

The first four Saturday home games on April 13, April 27, May 11 and May 25 are scheduled for 4:05 p.m. The remainder of Saturday games will begin at 6:35 p.m.

The team has also scheduled four Wednesday day games: May 8 at 11:05 a.m., May 22 at 11:05 a.m., July 24 at 12:05 p.m., August 7 at 12:05 p.m.

Each Sunday game is scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m., with Kids Run the Bases after the game.

The Fisher Cats open the 2024 season and their 20th anniversary on Friday, April 5 with a three-game road trip against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The season opening home stand at Delta Dental Stadium will begin on Tuesday, April 9 against the Somerset Patriots.

2024 full and half season ticket memberships, as well as mini-plans, are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

