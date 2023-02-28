SeaWolves Announce Hoops & Hops St. Patrick's Day Event

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce today that the team will host a Hoops & Hops St. Patrick's Day Extravaganza on Friday, March 17 from 11:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. in the UPMC Park Stadium Club.

The event is free of charge to anyone 21 and older with a valid ID. Guests can enjoy traditional Irish fare, drink specials and watch the men's college basketball tournament first round games on the Stadium Club televisions. Ping pong, foosball and cornhole boards will all be available. A free cornhole tournament will be held beginning at 2 p.m. and guests can pre-register by emailing Mat Turner (mturner@seawolves.com) to reserve a spot.

Drink specials include 24 oz green draft beers for $5 as well as Jameson Irish coffee, Bailey's, Irish Eyes cocktail (Jameson with green Crème de Menthe) and the Nutty Irishman for $6 each. Additional beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

Food specials include a Traditional Corned Beef Dinner, Irish Beef Stew, Reuben sandwiches, Ruben Balls, Smith's hot dogs, Irish tater tots, cheeseburgers with French fries, chicken tenders with French friends and a shamrock house salad.

All guests will be eligible to enter to win great SeaWolves prizes throughout the day, including tickets to Opening Night on Tuesday, April 11, autographed memorabilia and more. The UPMC Park Team Store will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. A limited line of gear featuring the team's Irish Wolf logo is available now.

SeaWolves single game tickets are on sale now (available online only at SeaWolves.com). Regular box office hours will begin on Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m. For ticket packages and hospitality, contact the SeaWolves at 814-456-1300.

