Sea Dogs to Host Fan Fest on April 4th

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, will host a Fan Fest event, presented by North East Pest Solutions, on Tuesday, April 4th at 5:30 PM at the Portland Expo.

Tickets for the event are $20 for adults and $12 for kids (16 and under) and are currently on sale. A table of eight can be purchased for $160. The first 25 tables purchased will have a player or coach seated at the table. Tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

Doors to the event will open at 5:30 PM, where fans will get their first opportunity to meet the 2023 Portland Sea Dogs. All the players and coaches will be available for autographs. There will also be a silent auction, music, games, and of course Slugger the Sea Dog. A traditional bean suppah with Sea Dogs Biscuits will be served at 6:15 PM. At 7:00 PM Sea Dogs broadcaster Emma Tiedemann will interview several key players and coaches on stage to preview the 2023 season.

The Sea Dogs open their 30th season on Thursday, April 6th at 6:00 PM against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets). Tickets are now on sale for all 2023 home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

