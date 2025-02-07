SeaWolves Announce 2025 Promotions

(Erie, PA) - The back-to-back Eastern League Champion Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, have released the team's 2025 promotional calendar. 2025 Opening Night is Friday, April 4 against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) at 6:05 p.m. On Opening Night, the SeaWolves will raise their 2024 Eastern League Championship banner. The first 1,000 fans will receive a 30th season logo lapel pin.

30th SEASON CELEBRATION

The SeaWolves will celebrate 30 seasons at UPMC Park with a special weekend on June 20-21. Fans will be treated to 1990s-themed postgame fireworks on Friday, June 20. The first 1,000 fans on Saturday, June 21 will get a reversible bucket hat with 1995 and 2025 team branding on the respective sides. The SeaWolves will throw it back to Opening Night 1995 by wearing the replica uniforms featuring the team's original logos on New Era caps and baby blue pinstripe jerseys with matching pants.

FIREWORKS

The 2025 schedule will feature 11 fireworks nights starting on Friday, May 2 at 6:05 p.m. The team will celebrate Independence Day with back-to-back fireworks nights on July 2-3 beginning at 6:35 p.m. July 3 will once again feature a MEGA BLAST Fireworks Spectacular. Other fireworks dates include Friday, May 9 (6:05 p.m.), Friday, May 23 (6:05 p.m.), Friday, June 6 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, June 20 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, July 18 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, July 25 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, August 8 (6:05 p.m.), Friday, August 22 (6:05 p.m.), and Friday, September 12 (6:05 p.m.).

Additionally, fans can participate in the SeaWolves All-American BBQ Picnic on July 2 & 3 including all-you-can-eat BBQ chicken breast, BBQ pulled pork, cheeseburgers, Stouffer's Mac & Cheese, potato salad, baked beans, cupcakes, and Pepsi fountain drinks.

GIVEAWAYS

The SeaWolves will celebrate their championship runs on several game dates throughout the season. The first 1,000 fans on April 19 will receive a Back-2-Back Champs tote bag. On Saturday, May 3, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Back-2-Back Champs hat. On Saturday, May 10, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Back-2-Back Champs flag, and the first 1,500 fans on Saturday, July 26 will receive a 2024 replica championship ring.

The 2025 schedule includes two bobblehead giveaways for the first 1,000 fans per game date. Current Tigers' star and A.L. Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal will be honored by the Saturday, July 19 giveaway thanks to UPMC Hamot. Top prospect Jackson Jobe will be recognized with his own bobblehead on Sunday, July 27.

Other premium giveaways include C.Wolf winter beanies on Saturday, April 5 (first 1,000 fans), SeaWolves patriotic button-up shirts on Saturday, May 24, embossed logo short-sleeve hoodies presented by Great Lakes Institute of Technology on Saturday, June 7 (1,000), Pepperoni Balls hoodies presented by L'Arche Erie on Saturday, August 9 (1,000), SeaWolves football jerseys on Saturday, August 23 (1,000), Fauxback C. Wolf squishy giveaways on Sunday, July 22 and Sunday, August 10 presented by NAMI of Erie County (first 500 kids, age 12 & younger on each date), and kids jersey giveaways on Sunday, July 30 and Sunday, August 24 (first 500 kids, ages 12 & younger on each date).

FAUXBACK FUN DAYS

Every Sunday home game, the SeaWolves throw it back to the era of day games and stickball, taking the field in uniforms inspired by vintage baseball and classic animation. Each Sunday game at UPMC Park will feature vintage music choices and entertainment.

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES

The SeaWolves continue to partner with area businesses to support community initiatives. Local school students will enjoy learning through baseball on Education Days presented by UPMC Health Plan. These special 11:05 a.m. games are set for May 7 and May 21.

The SeaWolves and UPMC Health Plan will team up to host 'Strike Out Cancer Weekend' September 12-13. Players will don special cancer awareness jerseys that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting the Hamot Health Foundation's Cancer Fund. On Friday, September 12, fans will be treated to post-game fireworks while the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, September 13 will receive a SeaWolves Strike Out Cancer hat.

On Sunday, June 8, the SeaWolves team with the Autism Society of Northwestern PA to host a Sensory-Friendly Day at UPMC Park with reduced audio levels.

OTHER NOTABLE NIGHTS AND THEMES

Star Wars Night returns on Friday, July 18 as the team will wear special C-3PO Star Wars jerseys to raise funds for the Miracle League of Erie County.

UPMC Park will be transformed into a winter wonderland on Friday, July 25 for the annual Christmas in July game. The team will don Erie SnowWolves uniforms, and fans will enjoy Christmas-themed fireworks.

The Erie-est Weekend returns August 8-9. The SeaWolves will play those nights as the Erie Pepperoni Balls in celebration of all things Erie, PA.

The team's Howl-O-Ween event returns on Friday, August 22 as the team celebrates with a spooky theme. The team will wear special EERIE uniforms with an on-field cap featuring the team's FrankenWolf logo.

Dog owners can bring their leashed pets to three select weeknight home games. This season, Bark at the Park nights will be held on Wednesday, June 4, Tuesday, July 1, and Wednesday, September 10.

The SeaWolves will once again participate in Minor League Baseball's season-long Copa de la Diversión series, playing three Tuesday night games as the Erie Piñatas on June 17, August 5, and September 9.

The team will also host five weekday matinee games with 1:05 p.m. starts on April 16 & 30, June 18, July 23 and August 6. The SeaWolves are now accepting school group bookings for Education Days and summer camp and senior groups for the weekday matinee games. For group opportunities or to book a hospitality space on one of these dates, email seawolves@seawolves.com.

The SeaWolves will host Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, May 25 with complimentary tickets for members and veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. The SeaWolves will similarly recognize local nonprofit volunteers on June 22 and local first responders on September 14. Details about each program will be available at seawolves.com beginning in March.

SeaWolves Ticket Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, group and hospitality outings are now available for the 2025 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300.

