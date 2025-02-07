Al Pedrique to Return as Fightin Phils Manager for 2025

February 7, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Friday that Al Pedrique will return as the manager of the Reading Fightin Phils for the 2025 season. Pedrique returns to Reading after leading the R-Phils the last two seasons.

Pedrique, 64, finished 59-78 with Reading in 2024, but his team boasted many accomplishments on the field. He oversaw a roster that had 71 players pass through Reading, with 17 receiving a call up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley during the season. Additionally, three players that played with Reading last season also made their major league debuts last season, which were Max Lazar, Seth Johnson and Sam Aldegheri (with Angels). Oliver Dunn (Milwaukee) and Tyler Phillips both played under Pedrique in 2023 and made their big league debuts during the 2024 season.

Through two seasons in Reading, Pedrique holds 118 wins, which ranks 15th all-time in R-Phils managerial history (26 total managers). Through two seasons with Reading, eight players who played under Pedrique went on to play in the big leagues following their time in Reading (Drew Ellis, Johan Rojas, Orion Kerkering, Dunn, Phillips, Lazar, Johnson and Aldegheri). Pedrique will be the ninth manager in Reading history to manager at least three seasons and 2025 will mark the first time in Pedrique's managerial career he was with a singular team for three seasons or more.

"Getting back to Reading is always nice," Pedrique said. "My wife and I fell in love with the town and the stadium. The front office is awesome to work with. The fan support was outstanding and we are very happy and pleased to be back in Reading."

Some of Reading's other accomplishments in 2024 under Pedrique include:

Justin Crawford and Eiberson Castellano were named Paul Owens Award winners by the Philadelphia Phillies, as the best minor league pitcher and hitter during the 2024 season Carson Taylor (1B) and Gabriel Rincones Jr. (OF) were named Eastern League All-Stars Reading finished the season second in the Eastern League in home runs with 133 and second in stolen bases with 152 The team's 152 stolen bases were their most in a season since 2002 and just the 10th time since 1967 Reading stole over 150 bases in a season Reading 10 pitching shutouts were the most since 2022, third time since 2015 with 10-or-more shutouts and sixth time since 2000 Keaton Anthony was named a Minor League Baseball Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner at first base Gabriel Rincones Jr., Jordan Dissin, Christian McGowan, Wesley Moore, Otto Kemp and Tristan Garnett were selected to play in the Arizona Fall League after the 2024 season Mick Abel, Moises Chace and Jean Cabrera, all who played under Pedrique previously, had their contracts selected by the Phillies and added to their 40-man roster

Prior to joining the Phillies organization in 2023, Pedrique was apart of the Marlins for two seasons. He spent 2022 as the third base coach for Miami under Don Mattingly. In 2021, Pedrique managed Miami's Triple-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. He guided Jacksonville to a 75-55 record and postseason appearance in his lone season.

Pedrique served as apart of the Athletics' Major League staff from the 2018-20 seasons. He began as the A's first-base coach in 2018 and shifted to third-base coach in his final two seasons with the Atheltics.

He enjoyed much of his Minor League managerial success during his tenure with the New York Yankees. Pedrique was with the Yankees from 2013-17 and managed Charleston in 2013, Tampa in 2014, Trenton in 2015 and then Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2016-17. Pedrique posted a .500 or better record in each season as a manager in the Yankees' organization, while additionally winning the Triple-A National Championship in 2016 and falling in the International League finals the following season. Overall, Pedrique posted a 394-309 record over his five seasons with New York.

Prior to his time with the Yankees, Pedrique also made a stop with the Houston Astros. He served as the bench coach and also a special assistant. Most notably, Pedrique played a pivotal role in the Astros' scouting and eventual signing of All-Star Jose Altuve.

Pedrique's lone Major League managerial experience came in 2004 when he was tabbed as the Arizona Diamondbacks Interim Manager following Bob Brenly's firing on July 2 of that season. Pedrique posted a 22-61 record over the rest of the season for Arizona. Pedrique previously spent 2001-03 seasons as a Minor League manager in the Diamondbacks organization.

He spent two seasons as the manager of the Michigan Battle Cats in Astros' organization in 1999 and 2000, posting winning records in both seasons and winning the Midwest League Championship in 2000. Pedrique began his professional managerial career in the Kansas City Royals' organization in 1995. His first managerial job was for the Spokane Indians in 1995 and then he managed the GCL-Royals in 1996 and '97.

Here is a breakdown of Pedrique's Managerial Stops and Records:

1995: Spokane Indians (Kansas City) 36-40

1996: GCL Royals (Kansas City) 30-29

1997: GCL Royals (Kansas City) 36-24

1999: Michigan Battle Cats (Houston) 76-62

2000: Michigan Battle Cats (Houston) 82-56

2001: El Paso Diablos (Arizona) 57-83

2002: Tucson Sidewinders (Arizona) 73-68

2003: Tucson Sidewinders (Arizona) 73-71

2004: Arizona Diamondbacks 22-61

2013: Charleston RiverDogs (New York Yankees) 75-63

2014: Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) 71-68

2015: Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) 71-71

2016: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) 91-52

2017: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) 86-55

2021: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami) 75-55

2023: Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia) 59-77

2024: Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia) 59-78

Overall Record: 1,072-1,013 (.514)

Minor League Record: 1,050-952 (.524)

Major League Record: 22-61 (.265)

Prior to beginning his managerial career, Pedrique played professionally from 1978-1994 after signing with the New York Mets at 17-years old in 1978. His playing career included stops within the Mets, Pirates, Tigers, Athletics, Royals and Marlins organization. He made his Major League debut in 1987 with the Mets and spent parts of three seasons with New York, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers in the Major Leagues. Pedrique spent a total of 17 seasons in the Minor Leagues before retiring from playing in 1994.

"Our goal is to win more games and bring a Championship to Reading," Pedrique added. "We're very excited to be back. We love everything about Reading. I know it's going to be a good year and I'm looking forward to being back soon."

Joining Pedrique in 2025 will be a staff with extensive experience within the Phillies organization:

Bench Coach: Mycal Jones

Jones, 37, returns to the Fightin Phils coaching staff for his second season in Baseballtown. Jones also worked with the R-Phils in 2022 and worked as the team's first-base coach under then-manager Shawn Williams. Following the 2022 season, Jones worked on the coaching staff with Single-A Clearwater. He has coached in the minor leagues since 2018 and began as a coach in the Houston Astros system. Since joining the Phillies, he also worked with the FCL-Phillies in 2021. Additionally, Jones has coached youth baseball in his home state of Florida since 2013 and opened the Mycal Jones Baseball Academy in 2016. He also played professionally from 2009-16 after being drafted by the Braves in 2009. Following his final season in the Braves organization in 2015, Jones spent his final pro season in 2016 with the then Atlantic League Somerset Patriots.

Pitching Coach: Brad Bergesen

Bergesen, 39, returns to Reading for his third season as the Fightin Phils Pitching Coach. Bergesen also spent the 2021 and '23 seasons in Baseballtown. In 2024, Bergesen served as the Pitching Coach for High-A Jersey Shore. His time in the Phillies organization also included two other stints with the BlueClaws in 2018 and '22, along with coaching Single-A Clearwater in 2019. As a player, Bergesen spent four seasons in the Major Leagues with the Baltimore Orioles, while also playing professionally in Japan and Independent Leagues before retiring as a player after the 2017 season.

Pitching Coach, Amateur Scouting Pitching Advisor: Riley McCauley

McCauley, 28, returns for his second season in Reading as the team's Pitching Coach. McCauley served as one of the team's pitching coaches in 2024, along with Phil Cundari. McCauley spent 2023 as the pitching coach under former R-Phils Manager Shawn Williams with the FCL-Phillies. It was his first full season with the Phillies as he was hired in July of 2022 by the organization. Prior to joining the Phillies, McCauley spent one year as an Assistant Coach at Troy University in Alabama. Prior to joining Troy, McCauley worked as a Pitching Coach and Strength/Conditioning Coach for Cressey Sports Performance. McCauley pitched collegiately for Michigan State from 2016-18, where he posted a sub 2.50 ERA in his first two seasons as a reliever. McCauley was drafted in the 14th Round of the 2018 Draft by the Chicago Cubs. The 28-year old spent 2018 and '19 in the Cubs system before entering coaching.

Hitting Coach: Tom Slater

Slater, 56, joins the Phillies organization in 2025 and will serve as the Fightin Phils' Hitting Coach. Slater most recently served as the New York Mets' hitting coach from 2018-21. Prior to his time with the Mets, Slater spent most of the 2010s as a coach in the New York Yankees' organization. He managed the GCL-Yankees in 2010 and Short-A Staten Island Yankees in 2011. In 2012, Slater was named the hitting coach of Double-A Trenton, formerly of the Eastern League. He was then the Yankees' Roving Hitting Instructor in 2013 and '14. Slater coached the Single-A Tampa Yankees in 2015 and '16, before returning to Trenton in 2017. He spent time coaching collegiately prior to joining the Yankees, serving as the Auburn coach from 2005-08, an assistant coach with Florida in 2004 and the head coach at VMI from 2001-03. Slater played collegiately for VMI for four seasons.

Position Coach: Karl Ellison

Ellison, 29, returns to the Fightin Phils for his second season in 2025 after making his coaching debut during the 2024 season. In his final season as a player, Ellison spent 2023 as a catcher in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. He split 2023 between Vancouver, New Hampshire and Buffalo. Ellison began 2022 in the Phillies organization, spending most of his time playing for High-A Jersey Shore, but spent some time with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He was traded to the Blue Jays from the Phillies on Aug. 31, 2022. Ellison played collegiately for Vanderbilt from 2014-16, winning a National Championship in 2014, and finished his college career at Lynn in 2017. From there, he spent 2019 and '21 playing for Lake Erie in the Frontier League, before signing with the Phillies.

Athletic Trainer: Meag Flaherty

Flaherty returns for her second season with the Fightin Phils as the team's Athletic Trainer. 2025 will be her fifth season with the Phillies organization, as she spent the 2023 season as the Athletic Trainer with the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Flaherty was hired by the Phillies in 2020 and spent 2022 as the Assistant Athletic Trainer with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Prior to joining the Phillies, Flaherty spent the 2019 season as an Athletic Training Intern with the Rookie Level Arizona League Cubs. She also graduated from Bridgewater State University with a Master's Degree in Athletic Training. Flaherty also previously worked as an Athletic Trainer in the Cape Cod Baseball League and for multiple Division I NCAA programs and sports medicine clinics. She received her Bachelor's Degree in 2017 from UMASS-Amherst.

Assistant Athletic Trainer: Sara Binkley

Binkley joins the Phillies organization in 2025 and will serve as the Fightin Phils Assistant Athletic Trainer. Most recently, Binkley worked with the Baltimore Orioles as a Seasonal Athletic Trainer from May of 2023 to September of 2024. Prior to that, she was a Graduate Assistant Athletic Trainer at the University of South Carolina from July of 2021 to May of 2023, where she received her Master's. Binkley spent her undergrad at the University of Delaware, graduating in 2021 and also working as a Student Athletic Trainer for the Blue Hens.

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Ryan Maedel

Maedel joins the Phillies organization in 2025 and will work as the Fightin Phils Strength and Conditioning Coach. Most recently, Maedel worked with the Detroit Tigers as their MiLB Strength and Conditioning Co-Coordinator, a role he held from November of 2021 to October of 2023. He also served as a Strength and Conditioning Coach in Detroit's Minor League system. His prior baseball experience also includes six years as a Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Toronto Blue Jays (2013-19) and a one-and-a-half year stint as a Strength and Conditioning Coach with MLB Europe (2014-16). Maedel also made stops as a Graduate Assistant at both the University of Virginia and Salisbury University. He was also an intern at Clemson and the University of Richmond. Maedel received an Associates Degree from North Florida Community College and Macomb Community College, his Bachelor's from Southern Wesleyan University and Master's Degree from Salisbury University.

Video and Technology Associate: Sam Schneider

Schneider joins the Fightin Phils for the 2025 season serving as the team's Video and Technology Associate. He joins the Phillies organization after working with the Toronto Blue Jays' as a Minor League Technology Assistant in 2024. His prior stops include a Player Analytics Coordinator for Bowdoin College and a Ticket Office Associate for the Portland Sea Dogs. Schneider attended Cornell University and received his Bachelor's Degree in 2021.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 4, 2025. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 7, 2025

Al Pedrique to Return as Fightin Phils Manager for 2025 - Reading Fightin Phils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.