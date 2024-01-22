SeaWolves Announce 2024 Field Staff

January 22, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, in conjunction with their parent club the Detroit Tigers, today announce the team's 2024 field staff.

Gabe Alvarez, who led the SeaWolves to their first ever Eastern League Championship, returns to the club to lead the 2024 squad. Alvarez enters his fourth season in the Tigers organization and third with Erie. In two seasons with the SeaWolves, Alvarez has led the team to a record of 155-120, back-to-back overall first place finishes in the Southwest Division, back-to-back Southwest Division titles and the franchise's first league championship. He was named the 2023 Eastern League Manager of the Year, becoming in the second manager in team history to receive the honor.

Alvarez becomes only the third manager in SeaWolves history to lead the team for three or more seasons, joining Chris Cron and Lance Parrish.

Joining Alvarez' staff will be Pitching Coach Juan Pimentel, Hitting Coach CJ Wamsley, Bench Coach Matt Malott, Athletic Trainer Bryce Hietpas, Strength & Conditioning Coach Paul Synenkyj, Information Assistant Alex Rodriguez and Dietician Associate, Erie native, Amanda Johnson.

FIELD STAFF BIOS

GABE ALVAREZ - MANAGER

Gabe Alvarez, the 19th manager in SeaWolves history, returns to Erie for his third season after leading the club to it's first Eastern League championship in 2023.

Prior to joining the Tigers, Alvarez spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach with the University of Southern California. He also served as the Trojans' recruiting coordinator and hitting coach before departing for professional baseball.

Alvarez was selected in the second round of the 1995 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the San Diego Padres. After spending three seasons in the Padres Minor League system, he was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 1997 MLB Expansion Draft and then traded to the Tigers. Alvarez began the 1998 season with the Toledo Mud Hens and made his Major League debut with Detroit on June 22, 1998. He split time between Toledo and Detroit from 1998-2000 before being traded to the Padres in July of 2000. His spent the last three seasons of his playing career in the minors at the Double-A level with affiliates of Cincinnati (2001), Milwaukee (2002), and the Chicago White Sox (2003).

JUAN PIMENTEL - PITCHING COACH

Juan Pimentel returns to the Tigers organization for his third season and second as the Erie pitching coach.

Prior to joining Erie last season, Pimentel spent the 2022 season as the pitching coach for the Tigers Single-A Affiliate Lakeland. Pimentel spent one season as a co-pitching coach with the Dominican Summer League affiliate of the Seattle Mariners before joining the Tigers.

Pimentel is a native of the Dominican Republic and played collegiately at Indian River State College and the University of Central Florida. After graduating UCF in 2017, he returned to Indian River State as a pitching coach before taking on the same role at the University of Delaware for two years prior to his role with the Mariners.

CJ WAMSLEY - HITTING COACH

CJ Wamsley enters his fifth season with the Tigers and first with the SeaWolves. He spent the previous two seasons with Single-A West Michigan in the same role. In 2021, he served as the developmental coach with Triple-A Toledo.

Prior to joining the Tigers he was an assistant coach on the staff at Ohio University for five seasons (2015-19), following a three-year stint with Troy University where he worked with the club's catchers, outfielders and hitters. His division one coaching career began at Morehead State University, where he was an assistant coach.

Wamsley was a four-year letterwinner at Western Kentucky University, where he played on

the baseball team. Over his 68-game college career he batted .299/.379/.421.

MATT MALOTT - BENCH COACH

Matt Malott returns to the Erie coaching staff in 2024, his third season in the Tigers organization and second serving as the Erie bench coach.

Malott spent the 2022 season as the development coach for the Tigers Single-A affiliate in Lakeland. Prior to joining the Tigers, he spent a year and a half as the player development coach and owner of Objective Baseball, LLC.

Prior to that position, Malott was a development coach with the Kansas City Royals, which was then interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Before and during his time in professional baseball, he worked as the varsity pitching coach at Canyon Crest Academy in San Diego since August, 2015.

He played collegiately at Occidental College in Los Angeles, California, where he was a starting pitcher.

SeaWolves Managerial History

Scott Little Pittsburgh Pirates 1995 34-41 .453

Whitey Richardson Pittsburgh Pirates 1996 30-46 .395

Marty Brown Pittsburgh Pirates 1997 50-26 .657

Tracy Woodson Pittsburgh Pirates 1998 26-50 .347

Garry Templeton Anaheim Angels 1999 81-61 .570

Don Wakamatsu Anaheim Angels 2000 46-96 .324

Luis Pujols Detroit Tigers 2001 84-58 .592

Kevin Bradshaw Detroit Tigers 2002-03 124-159 .438

Rick Sweet Detroit Tigers 2004 80-62 .563

Duffy Dyer Detroit Tigers 2005-06 123-160 .434

Matt Walbeck Detroit Tigers 2007 81-59 .561

Tom Brookens Detroit Tigers 2008-09 139-144 .491

Phil Nevin Detroit Tigers 2010 66-76 .465

Chris Cron Detroit Tigers 2011-13 200-225 .470

Lance Parrish Detroit Tigers 2014-17 262-303 .463

Andrew Graham Detroit Tigers 2018 63-77 .450

Mike Rabelo Detroit Tigers 2019 77-61 .558

Arnie Beyeler Detroit Tigers 2021 64-55 .538

Gabe Alvarez Detroit Tigers 2022-23 155-120 .563

SeaWolves Ticket Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, group and hospitality outings are now available for the 2024 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from January 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.