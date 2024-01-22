Sean Young Will be Doing Fine Detective Work at Canal Park June 1st for the Collier County Kicker VIP Package

(AKRON, OHIO) - Sean Young, the actress best known for her roles as Lt. Lois Einhorn in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Rachael in Blade Runner will be at Canal Park Saturday, June 1. Tickets are available now for a special pregame VIP meet-and-greet with Young that includes a picnic and guaranteed Sean Young bobblehead presented by Distillata

Tickets for the Collier County Kicker VIP Package are available at akronrubberducks.com and include the following:

June 1 game ticket located in the Serra Auto Park Fowl Territory

Guaranteed Sean Young bobblehead presented by Distillata

Meet and greet with Sean Young

Autograph from Sean Young

RubberDucks Hat

All-You-Can-Eat Picnic (hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad, mac & cheese, barbecue pulled chicken, chips, cookies, water, iced tea, lemonade, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite)

"We are excited to welcome Sean Young aka Lt. Lois Einhorn to Akron," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "From Karyn Parsons and Kevin Sussman last summer to Jaleel White, Chris Kattan and Leslie David Baker in past seasons, our fans always get a kick out of the opportunity to meet these amazing celebrities here in Akron."

Tickets for the event may be ordered by calling 855-97-QUACK.

Only fans that purchase a VIP package will be able to receive an autograph from Young at the Saturday, June 1 game.

2024 Season Ticket and Flex Ticket packages are available now by visiting akronrubberducks.com or by calling 855-97-QUACK.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Friday, April 5 against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

