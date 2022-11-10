SeaWolves Announce 2023 Game Times, Fireworks Dates and Education Days

November 10, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, today released their game times for the 2023 season. Erie's hometown team will open the 2023 season on Thursday, April 6 against the Akron RubberDucks at Canal Park at 6:35 p.m. Opening Night at UPMC Park, presented by Plyler Entry Systems, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 when the SeaWolves host the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) at 6:05 p.m.

Most night games at UPMC Park will begin at 6:05 p.m. Nine fireworks nights in May-August, will begin at 6:35 p.m. due to later sunset times. Saturday games will begin at 1:35 p.m. in April and on May 13. All Sunday games, with the exception of July 2, will begin at 1:35 p.m.

UPMC Health Plan Education Days will return in 2023 with special 11:05 a.m. start times. Education Days are slated for Wednesday, May 10 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) and Wednesday, May 24 against the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees). The team will also host four weekday matinee games with 12:35 p.m. starts on April 12 & 26, July 26 and August 2. The SeaWolves are now accepting school group bookings for Education Days and summer camp and senior groups for the weekday matinee games.

The 2023 schedule will feature 13 fireworks nights starting on Friday, May 12 at 6:05 p.m. The team will celebrate Independence Day weekend with three fireworks shows in four days on Friday, June 30, Sunday, July 2 and Monday, July 3. Games on June 30 and July 2 will begin at 6:35 p.m. Game time on Monday, July 3 will be 6:05 p.m. to accommodate team travel. Other fireworks dates include Friday, May 26 (6:35 p.m.), Saturday, May 27 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, June 9 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, July 14 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, July 28 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, August 4 (6:35 p.m.) Friday, August 25 (6:35 p.m.), Friday, September 1 (6:05 p.m.) and Friday, September 15 (6:05 p.m.).

SeaWolves Ticket Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, group and hospitality outings are now available for the 2023 season by visiting SeaWolves.com or by calling 814-456-1300.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from November 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.