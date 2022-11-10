RubberDucks Announce the Return of 20 Days of Giving

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce the return of the annual 20 Days of Giving starting Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The 20 Days of Giving is packed with unique, experience-based prizes only available during this once-a-year promotion.

Some of this year's top prizes include Watching Fireworks from the Field, one of the Original Canal Park Stadium Seats, an Authentic Game Jersey, a Personalized Press Box Experience and the grand prize, a Nintendo Switch.

"We are really excited for another great 20 Days of Giving," RubberDucks VP of Sales and Operations Dave Burke said. "We are offering some great experiences from a mascot bringing you lunch at the office to getting to watch a game from Ken Babby's personal Diamond Seats with Champions Club access. From a promotional night all about you to autographed items from the 2022 Ducks, there is a prize that will excite every RubberDucks fan."

A winner will be chosen each weekday from Nov. 14 to Dec. 14 excluding Nov. 23-25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

There are several ways for fans to be eligible for the daily prizes:

Season Tickets (Deposit or Paid in-full)

10-Game Flex, 20-Game Flex, 35-Game Flex (Deposit or Paid in-full)

Group Outings (Deposit or Paid in-full)

Picnics (Deposit or Paid in-full)

Nightly Suit Rentals (Deposit or Paid in-full)

Fans who have already committed to the 2023 season are eligible to win. Deadline to enter is Wednesday, Dec. 14 at noon.

Winners will be contacted by an Akron RubberDucks ticket sales representative.

Fans can purchase tickets or arrange groups by calling 330-253-5151 or by email at ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Thursday, April 6 against the Erie SeaWolves at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

