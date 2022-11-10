Somerset Patriots to Host Holiday Toy and Food Drive on Saturday, December 10

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, will be hosting a Holiday Toy and Food Drive at the Team Store at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday, December 10.

The event will take place from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm in the Team Store located by the main gate of the ballpark.

New and unwrapped toys will be collected to donate to Central New Jersey Toys For Tots to bring holiday cheer to less fortunate children throughout the area.

The team will also be accepting donations of canned and non-perishable food items for the Food Bank Network of Somerset County to help fight hunger.

Patriots Manager Emeritus Sparky Lyle will be on site to meet fans, sign autographs, and take pictures from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Sparkee the Mascot will also be at the event during those times.

The Team Store will feature 2022 Eastern League Championship apparel, Marvel-inspired merchandise, and much more.

Parents will be able to sign their children up for the 2023 Somerset Sluggers Kids Club as well as book a birthday party at TD Bank Ballpark this upcoming season.

