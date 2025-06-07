Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 7, 2025

June 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Seattle Storm defeat the Phoenix Mercury 89-77 to move to 5-4 on the season and 2-1 in the Commissioner's Cup

Skylar Diggins went off for 26 PTS (22 in the 2nd half), 7 AST, 4 3PM. Gabby Williams put up 21, 7 AST, 5 3PM (career-high)!

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.