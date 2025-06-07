Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 7, 2025
June 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Seattle Storm defeat the Phoenix Mercury 89-77 to move to 5-4 on the season and 2-1 in the Commissioner's Cup
Skylar Diggins went off for 26 PTS (22 in the 2nd half), 7 AST, 4 3PM. Gabby Williams put up 21, 7 AST, 5 3PM (career-high)!
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
