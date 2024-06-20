Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 19, 2024
June 20, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Aces got it done tonight vs the Seattle Storm, securing the 94-83 DUB
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 20, 2024
- Aces Welcome Back Chelsea Gray with 94-83 Win Over Seattle - Las Vegas Aces
- Fever Stars Sharing Spotlight, Continuing to Develop Chemistry - Indiana Fever
- Fever Secure Fourth Consecutive Home Win on Wednesday Night - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.