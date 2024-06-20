Fever Secure Fourth Consecutive Home Win on Wednesday Night

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (6-10) defeated the Washington Mystics, 88-81, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday night for its first four-game home winning streak since the 2015 regular season.

WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week Aliyah Boston, along with Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana in scoring on Wednesday with 22 points each. Boston shot 8-of-11 from the floor and went 5-of-5 from the free throw line, while Mitchell also shot 8-of-11 and recorded a season-high four made 3-point field goals. Boston pulled down eight rebounds, while Mitchell grabbed three rebounds to go along with one assist.

Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark recorded the second double-double of her career as she tallied 18 points, a career-high 12 rebounds, six assists and tied a career-high four steals. Fever forward NaLyssa Smith added 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists and Fever guard Erica Wheeler came off the bench and tied a season-high with nine points in the victory. Wednesday marked the third consecutive game Boston, Mitchell and Smith all scored in double figures and was the second consecutive game the Fever shot better than 50 percent from the floor. Indiana outscored Washington in paint points, 38-26, and outrebounded them, 37-31.

For Washington (2-13), Wednesday marked the end of its two-game winning streak and second regular season loss against the Fever. Mystics guard Ariel Atkins finished with a game-high 27 points - her third-consecutive contest leading Washington in scoring. Atkins also passed Ivory Latta for fourth on the Mystics all-time assists list. Mystics guard Karlie Samuelson followed with 16 points, five assists and three rebounds, and Mystics center Stefanie Dolson trailed with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Mystics rookie forward Aaliyah Edwards was held to four points and four rebounds. Washington outscored Indiana in bench points, 14-11, and fast break points, 12-9.

The Fever travel to take on the Atlanta Dream on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Friday's game has been moved to State Farm Arena and will be broadcast on ION.

