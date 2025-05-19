Seattle Storm vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 19, 2025
May 19, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
Big time numbers across the board for the Seattle Storm to help them notch their first dub of the szn, defeating the Dallas Wings 79-71
Nneka Ogwumike: 23 PTS, 19 REB Skylar Diggins: 21 PTS, 9 AST Gabby Williams: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
