Seattle Seawolves with Anchorage Rugby Community at Alaska Youth Camp

June 13, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We recently embarked on an unforgettable journey to Anchorage, Alaska, where we had the pleasure of engaging with the local rugby community at a youth camp. This visit was about more than just playing the game-it was about building relationships, sharing our passion for rugby, and inspiring the next generation of players. Let's dive into the highlights of this impactful event and hear from those who participated.

Building Community Through Rugby

Rugby is more than just a sport; it's a means to connect and build communities. During our visit to Anchorage, we experienced this firsthand. By engaging with local youth and rugby enthusiasts, we demonstrated the true essence of rugby-unity, teamwork, and community spirit.

The Youth Camp Experience

The highlight of our visit was undoubtedly the youth camp. Set against the breathtaking landscapes of Alaska, the camp brought together aspiring rugby players eager to learn from their rugby heroes. We shared our expertise, taught essential skills, and most importantly, instilled a love for the game in the hearts of young athletes.

Activities and Training

The camp was packed with activities designed to enhance the players' skills and understanding of the game. From basic drills to advanced techniques, we ensured that each participant had the opportunity to learn and grow. The hands-on training sessions were both educational and fun, creating a memorable experience for everyone involved.

A Heartfelt Thank You

Pete Malcolm, one of your Seawolves, shared his gratitude for the warm welcome and excellent experience in Anchorage: "I just want to thank Justin, Jami, Rob, and the entire Anchorage rugby community for their hospitality and an excellent experience. Rugby is at its best as a community game and to get the opportunity to contribute to such a vibrant rugby community was wonderful. I look forward to returning to Anchorage in the future to continue to build the relationship between the Seawolves and Anchorage."

Strengthening Bonds

Our visit to Anchorage was more than just a one-time event. It marked the beginning of a lasting relationship between us and the Anchorage rugby community. Future visits, collaborative events, and ongoing support are all part of our plan to strengthen these bonds. We look forward to continuing this journey together and building an even stronger rugby community.

