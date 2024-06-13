Seattle Seawolves Sign Prop Koby Baker for 2024 Season

June 13, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







The Seattle Seawolves are excited to announce the addition of Koby Baker, a powerful loosehead prop, to their squad for the remainder of the 2024 Major League Rugby season. Standing at 6'3" and weighing 275 lbs, Koby brings a strong physical presence and a wealth of experience to the team.

High School and Early Achievements

Hailing from Raleigh, North Carolina, Koby Baker's rugby journey began at Sanderson High School, where he played from 2015 to 2019. His exceptional talent earned him a spot on the USA Rugby Boys High School All-Americans Sevens Team in 2019, showcasing his early promise in the sport.

Collegiate Career at Cardiff Metropolitan University

Koby's passion for rugby took him across the Atlantic to Cardiff Metropolitan University in Wales, where he studied Sports Management from 2019 to 2022. During his time there, he developed his skills further and gained invaluable international experience.

Professional Experience and Achievements

In the 2022-2023 season, Koby played for the Port Macquarie Pirates Rugby Union Club in Australia, helping the team clinch the North Coast Rugby Championship. This stint highlighted his ability to perform and excel in different rugby environments.

Most recently, Koby showcased his talents with the American Raptors in the Super Rugby Americas during the 2024 season, before making his way to the Seattle Seawolves.

What Koby Brings to the Seawolves

Koby Baker's addition to the Seattle Seawolves is a strategic move aimed at strengthening the team's front row. His size and strength make him a formidable loosehead prop, while his international experience brings a diverse skill set and a fresh perspective to the squad. Koby's ability to anchor the scrum and his robust play in open field situations will be crucial as the Seawolves aim to make a significant impact in the remainder of the 2024 season.

Looking Ahead

As the Seawolves continue their campaign, the addition of Koby Baker promises to add depth and resilience to the team. Fans can look forward to seeing Koby in action, bringing his dynamic play and strong presence to Seattle's rugby scene.

