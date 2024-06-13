Dallas Jackals Take on Old Glory D.C. Friday, June 14 at Choctaw Stadium

As the Major League Rugby season reaches the final stretch, the matchup between the East's No. 4 seed, Old Glory D.C., and the West's No. 4 seed, the Dallas Jackals, promises to be an intense showdown. Both teams are in the thick of the playoff hunt, making this Week 16 clash pivotal for their postseason aspirations.

Old Glory D.C. comes into this game looking to rebound from a disappointing loss to the New England Free Jacks in Week 15, where they squandered a 13-point second-half lead. Despite the setback, D.C. has shown resilience, splitting their regular-season series with the Free Jacks, with both games decided by a single point. This demonstrates their ability to compete closely with top teams.

The Dallas Jackals are riding high after securing a victory against the Chicago Hounds for the first time in franchise history in Week 15, overcoming a halftime deficit to edge out the Chicago Hounds by 2 points. This historic win will give the team and their fans motivation, and the atmosphere will be electric as they host Fan Appreciation Night.

A key player to watch for Old Glory is William Whiteside. Whiteside's performance in Week 15 was impressive, with 18 attacking breakdown arrivals and 15 tackles. His contributions on both sides of the ball will be crucial if D.C. hopes to improve its playoff position. Known for conceding the fewest penalties in MLR (9.77 per game), Old Glory's discipline will be essential in a game that could be decided by the smallest of margins.

Dallas boasts one of the league's most potent offenses, tying for the most tries in MLR with 55. Scrumhalf Juan-Dee Oliver has been a standout player, especially in their recent win, where he completed 49 passes, scored a try, and kicked for over 452 meters. Oliver's offensive explosion will be critical as the Jackals aim to secure their first-ever playoff berth.

The standings highlight the significance of this matchup. Dallas is holding on the playoff line, sitting 8 points behind San Diego and 9 points ahead of Utah. Similarly, Old Glory is 7 points behind NOLA and 9 points ahead of Miami. A win for either team could solidify their playoff positions and potentially set the stage for a deeper postseason run.

Additionally, both teams have shown unique strengths this season. They are the only teams to have recorded a drop-kick goal, with Old Glory managing one and Dallas two. This could hint at the potential for unexpected plays and strategies during the game.

With both teams eyeing playoff positions and coming off dramatic Week 15 games, this matchup is set to be a thrilling contest. Old Glory's disciplined play and Whiteside's all-around contributions will clash with the Jackals' dynamic offense. As the tension builds, fans on both sides can expect an intense and competitive contested game that could have significant playoff implications. Kick off is Friday, at 7:30pm CT at Choctaw Stadium and will be broadcast on The Rugby Network and FS2.

