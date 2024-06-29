SaberCats Squeak Past Jackals on Final Play of Game

As hot as it was in Houston Saturday, the Jackals just might have given the Sabercats something else to sweat about as both teams head into the Major League Rugby playoffs.

The Sabercats won the regular season finale, 29-28, with a penalty kick in the 80th minute. That outcome is eerily similar to the March meeting between the teams at Choctaw stadium. The Sabercats also needed a penalty kick in the 80th minute of that one to pull out a 30-27 victory.

Despite having the best record in the league at 14-2, the Sabercats have beaten the 6-10 Jackals twice by a total of four points. Can they do it a third time? That will be their challenge in three weeks when the teams meet in the first round of the playoffs.

The Sabercats have learned the Jackals are not an easy team to beat. The Jackals play fast and they score a lot of points. They lead the MLR in tries with 71. They are an up-and-coming team nobody wants to face in the playoffs. And they don't quit.

Saturday's match looked like it was going to be a cake walk for the Sabercats. They dominated and stormed to a 26-0 lead 35 minutes into it. They were helped mightily by a gusty wind at their backs.

The Jackals got on the scoreboard just before halftime on a 30-meter breakaway by Ben Fry to make the halftime score 26-7.

In the second half, the Jackals had the wind at their back and took advantage of it. Tomas Cubilla started it off with a try off a multi-phase drive in the 49th minute. Dewald Kotze followed with his 11th try of the season on his specialty, a rolling maul.

The Jackals took the lead on a try by Tomas Malanos in the 78th minute and Juan-Dee Oliver's conversion kick. Oliver made all his conversion kicks despite the swirling wind.

The No. 1 seeded SaberCats will host the Jackals again on Saturday, July 20, in Houston. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 pm CT and the match will be broadcast on Fox Sports2.

