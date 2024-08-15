2024 Major League Rugby Forward of the Year - Jero Gomez Vara

August 15, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Dallas Jackals News Release







After helping the Dallas Jackals make their debut Major League Rugby Playoffs appearance, Jero Gomez Vara has been named 2024's Forward of the Year.

A leading light for Agustin Cavalieri's team all season, Gomez Vara was perhaps the most important cog for the Texas club.

Whether it was his abilities as a player or leader, the Argentine was one of the first names on the teamsheet when it came to game selection.

Making 14 appearances for the team as they reached the postseason for the first time in franchise history, the 23-year-old spent the majority of his season as a blindside flanker.

Even when moved into the second row when necessity called for it, the former Argentina U20 and Argentina XV international did not let up.

In total, Gomez Vara made 128 tackles, arrived at 268 rucks, gained 604 meters, and beat 53 defenders.

Those statistics alone show the workmanlike attitude of the Forward.

His never-say-die attitude was a feature that could be seen across the Jackals.

This was never clearer than when Dallas stunned the league with their Playoffs presented by Sportsbreaks.com victory over top-seed Houston SaberCats.

Traveling across Texas for the all-state clash, from minute one, Dallas smothered their opponents and picked up a 34-22 win to progress to the Western Conference Final.

Pouncing on mistakes from opponents and keeping disciplined, it was the perfect performance in the Jackals' postseason debut.

A week later, Gomez Vara and his teammates were back asking questions.

This time, playing the Seattle Seawolves, Dallas posed questions of their opponents for the full 80 minutes.

The visiting @DallasJackals have taken a 20-14 lead into the break against the two-time MLR Champion @SeawolvesRugby in an eventful opening forty minutes!

Losing out 28-25 at Starfire Sports Complex, it took Ryan Rees' try with the game's last play to wrap up a Seawolves win and give the Jackals great hope about what 2025 could bring.

Reaching the knockouts with a 6-10 record, the team had the odds stacked against them.

Leading by example and doing all the basics well, the youngster set the tone as an athlete and captain.

Even a year out, you can quickly imagine that Gomez Vara is going to be the key to that particular code, along with the doggedness that has quickly become associated with him.

Setting the standard with each and every outing, there is little doubt in the 23-year-old wrapping up this award.

Following on from Wian Conradie, Brendon O'Connor, and Johan Momsen in picking up the award, the South American maintains a track record of the hardest working forward getting the recognition they deserve.

Written by Joe Harvey

