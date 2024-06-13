Seattle Seawolves Welcome Hooker Jackson Zabierek for 2024 Season

The Seattle Seawolves are thrilled to announce the signing of Jackson Zabierek, a dynamic hooker who brings both power and precision. With an impressive background and a strong passion for the game, Jackson is set to bolster the Seawolves' lineup as they push forward in the 2024 Major League Rugby season.

Early Life and High School Success

Born and raised in Oakland, California, Jackson Zabierek's athletic journey began at Terra Linda High School. While he excelled in football, it was rugby that captured his heart. Playing for the Marin Highlanders, Jackson quickly made a name for himself as a formidable force on the field.

Collegiate Career at UC Santa Cruz

Jackson's rugby career took a significant leap forward when he attended the University of California, Santa Cruz. From 2019 to 2023, he served as the team's captain, displaying impressive performances and a deep understanding of the game.

Professional Rugby Milestones

Selected as the 18th pick in the 2023 MLR Collegiate Draft by RFC Los Angeles, Jackson's professional journey took an unexpected turn when he signed with the American Raptors, a Super Rugby Americas team, for the 2024 season. During his time with the Raptors, he showcased his skills and adaptability on a larger stage.

International Experience

Jackson's talent didn't go unnoticed on the international stage. He played for the California Grizzlies during their 2023 tour to Chile and represented the USA Rugby U23 National Team.

What Jackson Brings to the Seawolves

Jackson Zabierek's signing is a strategic move for the Seattle Seawolves. Standing at 5'8" and weighing 220 lbs, his physical presence and technical skills make him a perfect fit for the hooker position. His leadership qualities and versatile gameplay style, developed through various leagues and countries, make him a reliable asset for the Seawolves.

Looking Ahead

As the Seawolves gear up for the remainder of the 2024 season, the addition of Jackson Zabierek promises to bring a new level of intensity and skill to the team. His journey from Oakland to the international rugby stage exemplifies dedication and passion, qualities that will undoubtedly resonate with his new teammates and the Seawolves' fanbase.

