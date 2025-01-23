Seattle Seawolves to Face Seattle Rugby Club on February 7

January 23, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle Seawolves News Release







We are thrilled to announce an exciting change to our preseason lineup! While the originally scheduled Canadian Selects match is no longer taking place, we're proud to welcome Seattle Rugby Club to Starfire Sports for a special matchup on February 7th.

This match is more than just a preseason warm-up. It's an opportunity to showcase top rugby talent from the Pacific Northwest as local players take on the reigning Western Conference Champions. Our Seawolves are committed to supporting the growth of rugby in our region, and matches like this provide a platform to celebrate and nurture the sport and local talent.

Head Coach Allen Clarke shared his excitement for the new fixture:

"We're delighted to share with you that we're playing Seattle Rugby Club. Come and see the pod play against some of the best local players in the area from the Pacific Northwest."

The Seattle Rugby Club has been an elite amateur rugby club in Seattle since 1966, providing over 50 years of opportunities both on and off the field for local players and creating a home for rugby to grow and evolve in the PNW.

"Seattle Rugby Club is excited to compete against the Seawolves on February 7th. We share the Orca as our logo, and since the start of the MLR, Seattle Rugby Club has had 33 players and staff represent our club in the Seawolves, and 14 other players play in other MLR teams. It is games like this that show our players what is needed to compete at the next level and prepare American rugby players to play in the MLR and for our National Team."

- Seattle Rugby Club President, Kevin Flynn

Set against the iconic backdrop of Starfire Sports in Tukwila, this matchup promises to deliver the passion and intensity Seawolves fans love while strengthening the rugby community here at home.

With Seattle Rugby Club bringing their A-game, fans can expect a battle on the pitch as both sides leave it all out there. This match is a testament to the power of local partnerships and the shared goal of growing rugby across the region.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.