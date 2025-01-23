Damm and LL Aiming to Become a Presence in 2025

After a positive inaugural season, Rugby LA is looking to go the extra mile in 2025.

In their first season, the California club finished at the bottom of the Western Conference and 11 points from the Playoffs.

From Week 1 the first-year side proved they could compete when losing 32-19 against the Dallas Jackals.

It took just three weeks for the club to get their first win when the Utah Warriors rolled into town, while other victories against the Jackals, Anthem RC, Miami Sharks, and Warriors, along with a draw with Old Glory DC, underlined a positive campaign.

Now, with a new season on the horizon, LA hopes to establish itself as a force in Major League Rugby.

"It was special," lock forward Jason Damm said. "Any time you can be part of the start of something, it is an honor.

"Even if it doesn't quite go the way that you want it to, it is always a privilege to be a part of that starting group.

"I think this group is looking to get our name on the board for more than just the first year.

"We want to make LA a presence and a star on the schedule every week to make teams say, 'We have got to play our best game this week because we have got LA.'"

A TRANSFORMATIVE 2024

Damm believes that he played the most rugby of his professional career in 2024.

Coming into the season after recovering from a second ACL injury, he played in 15 matches for LA and even scored seven tries for his side.

But along with his unerring consistency, Damm also found the time to switch position.

For the entirety of his playing career, supporters had known the 29-year-old as a bruising back-row forward.

As injuries began to have an impact on the LA squad, loose forwards were asked to consider moving to second-row to help steady the ship and keep the side competitive on the field.

"When you looked at the max speed, it was pretty clear which one of us was going into the row," Damm laughed.

"I am not as quick as I used to be. It was a big transition. I really started to find my footing with those international tests and gained confidence knowing that I was going to be at four."

Damm called upon the expertise of former USA captain Greg Peterson to aid in his transition.

In his final international tour before retirement, the ex-San Diego Legion forward showed his teammate the roped and how to be most effective in his new position.

"You have got to work harder to get your carries," Damm said. "My superpower in rugby is that I can generate go-forward.

"I dent the wall, I don't normally break the wall, but I set somebody else up.

"Finding that work and making sure that when I get the chance, I make the most out of it and put myself in the right position to be promoted and be the man ball-in-hand."

Playing consistent rugby and a change of role also saw Damm win his first Eagles cap in over two years.

Damm started in six of the USA's last seven Test matches in the offseason, forming a formidable partnership with Peterson and even registered a try in the 36-17 win over Tonga.

After a long wait between singing the anthem in national colors, it was a thoroughly enjoyable return to the international arena.

"It is funny," Damm said. "You get your first and second cap, and you think, 'I'm in it,' and then life has other plans.

"You tear your knee, you get married. Things like that. Then, all of a sudden, it is two years later, and you are getting your third cap in a different position.

"My goal last year, obviously I wanted to be back with the Eagles, I just wanted to play rugby again.

"Coming off a second injury to the same knee, I just wanted to get out there and play my game.

"To have the honor of getting selected and being able to get as many caps as I did last year was great."

A NEW YEAR BRINGS NEW HORIZONS

For the 2025 season, LA has recruited strongly.

Whether it be the arrival of Stephen Hoiles as Director of Rugby, dual-nation international Christian Lealiifano at fly-half, two-time Back of the Year Billy Meakes in the centers, or Argentina half-back Gonzalo Bertranou, there is undoubtedly more quality for the team to call on.

Also, retaining the services of key 2024 performers Semi Kunatani, Andrew Coe, Conor Young, and Matt Heaton, competition is already high in the early days of preseason.

"Our roster feels stacked," Damm said. "I am loving the signings we have made.

"It gets to the point where everyone is looking at the roster thinking, 'Dang, where am I going to play?'. All that does is drive competition.

"No one is going to be able to sit back and feel like they have a spot when they are competing against 30 other guys.

"I am excited about the guys that have been brought in and getting to play with them. Like Reece Macdonald, Back of the Year last year and a two-time champion. That is huge for us."

Damm will not have to wait long for his first outing with the new faces that have flocked to LA.

Today, the club will go toe-to-toe with Fijian Drua in a historic first clash between an MLR and Super Rugby teams.

Traveling to Lautoka, Fiji, to play the fixture, the teams will play at the storied Churchill Park and raise funds for Los Angeles fire relief efforts.

"I am super stoked," Damm said. "I think it is going to be an incredible opportunity. Any time you can play such an impressive opposition, it gives you a great opportunity to see where you are and where you can be, competing against the best.

"Not only that, but doing it in a place like Fiji, with its culture of togetherness and getting around each other, I think it is the perfect place to have this team start to figure itself out.

"Time away from the ones we love forces us to get a bit closer together and out of our comfort zone a bit.

"To go over there and play in Fiji against the Drua, in front of all those fans, is going to be an insane experience that I can't wait to be a part of."

LA's season will begin with a visit from back-to-back champions New England Free Jacks on Sunday February 16.

The contest will see Damm and his teammates pitted against a side hell-bent on starting their second title defense with a victory.

Matches against Western Conference rivals the Houston SaberCats, San Diego Legion, and Seattle Seawolves will duly follow, with LA intent on dramatic improvement.

"We are going to be ramping up fast," Damm said. "We have a foundation now. We don't have any excuses.

"We have the squad here. We have the people. We have the staff. It really comes down to how hard we are willing to work.

"With this squad, there is going to be no question of what we can achieve."

Written by Joe Harvey

