RFCLA Face the Fijian Drua in History Making Event
January 23, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release
RFCLA in its second year, continues to grow its reputation as a landmark rugby destination in North America, bringing together some of the worlds best players, alongside some of the MLR's best US and Canadian talent.Ã¯Â»Â¿
The fixture promises to deliver a thrilling display, as the first ever match to feature a Super Rugby and Major League Rugby team.
The team has spent the last week in Fiji at the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Denarau Island, the official hotel partner of RFCLA Drua Tour, enjoying the famous Fijian hospitality and training daily within the Fijian Rugby community.
Known for their fast-paced and attacking style, the Fijian Drua has captivated fans worldwide with their exhilarating performances in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.
"We're incredibly proud to be part of this historic event." Said Director of Rugby Steve Hoiles.
"Playing against the Fijian Drua in Fiji will be an unforgettable experience for our players and staff, and it's a tour that many of us will remember for the rest of our lives.
"The passion and energy of Fijian rugby community are unmatched, and we're looking forward to the challenge. It's a fantastic opportunity for us to test our skills and elevate our game.
"This scrimmage will give our coaches a good look at a lot of combinations, and also reward those who returned to MLR 2025 in the right condition.
"This is only one of two trials, so it's a great opportunity for the players to step up, and put on a performance that both LA and the MLR can be proud of."
The match will be a key part of RFCLA's preparation for the upcoming MLR season..
DRUA GM Baden Stevenson addressing the group. Photo: RFCLA Media
The match can be viewed LIVE across the world from 3pm Local time in Fiji, and 7pm PST in Los Angeles.
Sky Pacific: covers the region including Fiji
SKY TV: New Zealand
Stan: Australia
Flo Rugby: USA
Other markets will be covered by The Rugby Network and World Rugby's RugbyPass.
RFCLA thanks the Fijian Broadcasting Corp for producing the live match coverage of this historic rugby event.
Join RFCLA as they take on the Fijian Drua on January 24 at 3 PM local time in Fiji (7 PM LA time on the 23rd) at Churchill Park - Scrimmage.
1 - Alessandro Heaney
2 - Ben Sugars
3 - Conor Young
4 - Jason Damm
5 - Reegan O'Gorman
6 - Lucas Bur
7 - Ed Timpson
8 - Ben Houston
9 - Gonzalo Bertranou
10 - Christian Lealiifano
11 - Andrew Coe
12 - Nick Chan
13 - Matias Jensen
14 - Christian Dyer
15 - Rory Van Vugt
OTHER
Tim Anstee, Matt Anticev, Cronan Gleeson, Matt Heaton, Vaughen Isaacs, Semi Kunatani. Robert Mapa, Billy Meakes, Seth Purdey, Jack Shaw, Lincoln Sii, Tas Smith, Mikey Sosene Feagai, Ben Strang. Jurie Van Vuuren, Mikaea Wynyard, Dane Zander
UNAVAILABLE
Declan Leaney (Injured), Reece Macdonald (Injured)
TICKETS
Tickets for the match at Churchill Park will start at just $5 for the grass embankments and $10 for the Timber, Gold, Silver and Waitui Stands. This means families can take advantage of the last Friday of the school holidays to make it an enjoyable afternoon out for kids. Tickets will be available for sale online at drua.flicket.io as well as Jack's of Fiji outlets, XL Sports outlets and Damodar Cinemas.
