Seattle Seawolves Sign Brock Gallagher as Scrum Half for 2025

December 4, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

The Seattle Seawolves are thrilled to announce the signing of Brock Ian Gallagher, known to teammates as "Gally," who joins us as a scrum half for the 2025 season! Standing at 5'10" and weighing 185 lbs, Brock brings a sharp rugby IQ, international experience, and a fierce competitive edge.

Hailing from Edmonton, Alberta, Brock's rugby journey has been remarkable. He has represented the Canadian national men's team, played for Rugby Canada's U18-U20 age-grade squads, and competed at the club level with the Strathcona Druids, where he was a four-time provincial champion and in MLR with the Dallas Jackals. One of his favorite rugby memories is earning his first international cap on home soil against Scotland, surrounded by friends and family.

"I'm excited to be a part of a club that has such a strong, rich history with winning. I truly believe the Seawolves will be a real threat to make it to the shield this year and bring it back to the great city of Seattle. I'm also looking forward to enjoying and feeding off the great fan base the Seawolves players before me and current have created. I couldn't picture myself landing anywhere better than Seattle to continue to compete and put my best foot forward to help the boys and the staff win."

Brock's goals for the season reflect his dedication to both personal and team success:

"[I want to] continue to grow, not only as a player, but as a person, embracing every moment of living and playing in Seattle. You never know when your time might be up, so I plan to play and enjoy every year as if it's my last while making lifelong friendships along the way."

Head Coach Allen Clarke shared his enthusiasm for the signing:

"I'm excited to have Brock join the Seawolves for 2025. He's got the makings of a quality scrum half and will bring great competition to the position."

Welcome to the Seawolves, Brock! We're excited to see your skills and energy on the pitch this season.

