From La Rochelle to LA: Mikaea Wynyard Signs with RFCLA

December 4, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

USA born-and-bred second rower Mikaea Wynyard is returning home, joining Rugby Football Club Los Angeles in 2025.

The 199cm, 121kg is coming to the club after two years in France with glamour club La Rochelle.

Moving to RFCLA is somewhat of a homecoming for Wynyard, a San Jose native who first picked up a rugby ball at the Silicon Valley Rugby Club in that same city.

The 21-year-old is no stranger to the MLR either, having played with the New England Free Jacks before making the move overseas.

"I'm stoked to be joining the team in the upcoming 2025 season," he said.

"After two years in France I'm super excited about being back in my home state of California to play some footy in front of all of our awesome fans, and family.

"I have a lot to learn as a player and keen to work with the coaches and grow as a player, and contribute what I can to this squad and city."

RFCLA sign Eagles prospect Mikaea Wynyard from La RochellePhoto Credit: Stade Rochelais Media Unit Wynyard had some impressive mentors in his time in France, including Wallaby Will Skelton, who skippered Australia at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

He has also already caught the eye of some USA Test selectors, part of a pathway performance squad before joining the Free Jacks in 2022.

RFCLA director of rugby Stephen Hoiles also likened Wynyard to Wallabies lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, a very athletic second rower, and someone who would benefit greatly from working with assistant coach Dave Dennis.

"He's still so early in his career, so we can see huge potential in Mikaea and he has plenty of growth and learning to do," he said.

"He hasn't played much senior rugby but someone like that having worked with Will Skelton and now having Dave Dennis in our coaching staff, he will really be able to hone his position-specific skills and hopefully he will be able to impose himself on the game."

