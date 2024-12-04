2025 RFCLA Jersey Announced by MLR and Macron

December 4, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Major League Rugby and Macron have unveiled the new kits for all 11 teams for the upcoming 2025 season, delivering creative, fresh designs to bear for the clubs and new gear sure to engage fans in the most exciting season yet.

Macron, an influential leader in the global sports apparel space, has designed innovative and engaging uniforms that truly reflect the communities the teams represent. The kits feature distinct patterns, cultural connections and unique creative designs that showcase the ties that bind each club to their hometown.

Pre-order your RFCLA Home and Away Jersey for the 2025 and get ready to cheer on The Club at Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA.

Like all high-tech Macron sportswear, the new collections are made from Eco Fabric, a polyester material derived entirely from recycled post-consumer plastic. The main material is Eco Armevo with Eco Bodytex inserts for maximum strength and excellent technical qualities as well as lightness and breathability.The new kits convey a clear message of sustainability and respect for the environment.

Imagery of all the Home and Away kits for each team can be accessed here.

Macron also is the official apparel partner for the European Professional Club Rugby, the Scottish, Welsh and Italian National Teams and recently signed on as the official kit provider of USA Rugby.

Macron's work with MLR and USAR is the latest instance of increased collaboration between the two organizations as they work to prepare American rugby for upcoming international competitions, including the 2028 Olympics and 2031 Rugby World Cup in the U.S.

*THIS IS A PRE-ORDER, jerseys will arrive closer to the start of the 2025 MLR Season

