Seattle Seawolves Rugby Ready to Dominate in Week 3 Clash Against Houston

February 24, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Seattle, WA - After a much-needed bye week, the Seattle Seawolves are eager to return to Major League Rugby (MLR) action as they travel to Houston to face the SaberCats this weekend. Following a hard-fought loss against the San Diego Legion at Torero Stadium in Week 1, the Seawolves are determined to secure their first win of the season.

The bye week was anything but a break for the squad, as the team hosted the first-ever Rugby Rumble, a high-intensity training and competition event designed to keep players sharp both mentally and physically. This innovative approach ensured the team stayed in game shape, reinforcing their resilience ahead of the crucial matchup in Houston.

The SaberCats, coming off a strong second half victory over RFCLA in Los Angeles, present a formidable challenge, particularly on their home turf. Houston has long been known for their physicality and ability to control the game at home, making this a pivotal test for Seattle early in the season.

The Seawolves are expected to welcome back key players Riekert Hattingh and Lauina Futi, pending final injury clearance. Their return will provide a significant boost to the squad, adding leadership, strength, and attacking power as Seattle looks to make a statement on the road.

"Houston is always a tough opponent, but we're looking forward to the challenge. We know we'll have to be at our best" says Head Coach Allen Clarke.

Kickoff for the Seattle Seawolves vs. Houston SaberCats is set for 5PM PT on Fox 13 Antenna TV and ESPN+ or The Rugby Network for those viewing outside the USA.

To Watch on Fox 13 Antenna TV: Antenna TV is available over-the-air (OTA) on channel 22.3 and Comcast cable channel 340.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with FOX 13, ensuring our loyal fans receive the best viewing experience for every Seawolves match," said Olivia Malifa, Director of Marketing for the Seawolves. "With an incredible lineup of matches, starting with our three biggest rivals

San Diego, Houston and then our home opener with New England, it will make for exciting television and top-tier broadcasts. We're ready to bring the thrill of this fast paced sport to homes across the region."

Don't miss a moment of the 2025 season - tune in and cheer on your Seattle Seawolves as they hunt for their 3rd championship.

