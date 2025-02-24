NOLA Gold Rugby Falls Short Against Miami Sharks in Hard-Fought Battle

February 24, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

NOLA Gold News Release









NOLA Gold vs. the Miami Sharks

(NOLA Gold) NOLA Gold vs. the Miami Sharks(NOLA Gold)

NOLA Gold started the match strong, taking an early lead with impressive offensive play. However, costly penalties and set-piece conversions disrupted their rhythm as the second half progressed. Despite their best efforts, they could not hold the lead, ultimately falling to the Miami Sharks with a final score of 30-25.

Cooper Coats put the GOLD on the board early, crossing the try line. This, coupled with the conversion kick by Dorian Jones, gave NOLA GOLD the 7-0 lead. Xavier Mignot quickly followed with another try, extending our advantage to 12-0 within the first 20 minutes. The Sharks responded with a penalty kick, and by the 30-minute mark, they breached our defense to score a try, narrowing the gap. Before the half, both teams had opportunities to score with penalty kicks, sending the GOLD into the locker room and leading 15-13.

The second half saw a shift in momentum as the GOLD struggled to maintain defensive pressure. The Sharks came out strong, quickly crossing for a try to take the lead at 20-15. They followed up with another try, extending their advantage to 27-15.

The GOLD responded with Cooper Coats again crossing the line to close the gap to 22-27. However, with time running out, there was little room for error. The Sharks added a penalty kick, and while Dorian Jones also answered with a clutch penalty kick to make it 25-30, it wasn't enough to overcome the deficit.

The GOLD knew this would be a completely different challenge after their season opener win, and they battled until the final whistle. Now, NOLA GOLD is heading home to rest and regroup. They are focusing on bouncing back with a strong performance in Week 3 against the Utah Warriors at 3 p.m. (CST) on March 1st!

Don't miss out on the action-get your tickets now and cheer on NOLA GOLD at their next home match on March 22!

Images from this story

