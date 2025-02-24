RFCLA Falls to Houston at Home in Front of Record Crowd

February 24, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

In a tale of two halves, RFCLA started strong but couldn't hold off a second-half surge from Houston while down two, falling 45-28 in their home opener at Wallis Annenberg Stadium in Week 2 of the 2025 Major League Rugby (MLR) season.

Both teams entered the contest hungry for their first victory of the season, and Houston struck first, converting an early try to take a 7-0 lead. But RFCLA wasted no time responding. In the 12th minute, Rory Van Vugt powered over the line for the home side's first try, with Christian Leali'ifano converting to level the score. Just six minutes later, RFCLA's Seth Purdey added to the tally, set up beautifully by birthday boy and veteran playmaker Billy Meakes, who played a key role in both opening scores.

Meakes continued to dictate play, using a well-placed grubber kick to put Nick Chan in for the third try of the match. Houston struggled with discipline, conceding multiple penalties, including one for not rolling away. But despite their infractions, they managed to strike back in the 34th minute to keep the game within reach.

RFCLA capitalized on another Houston penalty after a dangerous aerial tackle on Meakes, regaining possession and eventually dotting the ball down through Van Vugt once again in the 41st minute. Christian Leali'ifano had a standout performance in the first half converting all tries and making significant line breaks. The home side carried a commanding 28-12 lead into halftime, with the momentum seemingly in their favor.

However, the second half belonged to Houston. They struck early, scoring a converted try to cut into RFCLA's lead. A yellow card to Houston for a no-arms tackle momentarily gave RFCLA an advantage, however yellow cards awarded to RFCLA left them also shorthanded, and Houston capitalized in ruthless fashion, scoring 33 unanswered points in the second half to steal the victory.

Despite winning the first half 28-12, RFCLA ultimately succumbed to Houston's relentless second-half attack, falling 45-28 at full-time.

RFCLA take a break in Week 3 as they head into their first bye week, and will look to bounce back in Week 4 as they head to Torero Stadium for their first away match against California rivals San Diego Legion and aim to secure their first win of the 2025 MLR season.

