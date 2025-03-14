Seattle Seawolves Hit the Road to Face RFCLA

Seattle, WA - Fresh off their first win of the season, the Seattle Seawolves are heading south to Los Angeles for a pivotal away clash against Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) this Saturday, March 15. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM at UCLA's Wallis Annenberg Stadium.

The Seawolves (1-2) are coming into this matchup with momentum after a hard-fought victory over the New England Free Jacks last weekend. Malacchi Esdale was the hero of that contest, scoring the decisive try that sealed the Coffee Cup win for Seattle in front of packed stadium of fans. Esdale will look to carry that form into Saturday night's matchup, starting once again on the wing.

Another player to watch is flanker Devin Short, who will wear the number 7 jersey. Known for his relentless physicality at the breakdown, Short's presence will be key in disrupting RFCLA's attack and securing clean ball for the Seawolves' backline.

Seattle has history on their side going into this fixture. The Seawolves defeated RFCLA in both of their meetings last season and are aiming to continue that winning streak as they look to add another crucial victory to their 2025 campaign.

Despite RFCLA still searching for their first win of the season, Head Coach Allen Clarke knows his squad will need to be at their best to get the job done in Los Angeles.

"Our focus is to build on Saturday's win against New England," Clarke said. "LA is stacked with quality players. They play a brand of rugby that really tests your ability to be precise and work hard within the system as a team. We know we've got to be on top of our game."

The Seawolves are determined to turn their season around and climb the Major League Rugby standings, but they'll need to overcome an RFCLA side hungry for their first victory--and with the backing of their home crowd at UCLA, it's sure to be an intense battle under the lights in Los Angeles.

Match Details:

- Seattle Seawolves vs RFCLA

- Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

- Time: 7:00 PM PST

- Venue: Wallis Annenberg Stadium, UCLA

- Broadcast: Antenna TV, ESPN+ and The Rugby Network (Outside of USA and South Africa)

