RFCLA Announces Team for Crucial Match against Seattle SeaWolves

March 14, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

RFCLA has named Jurie van Vuuren in the starting XV for this Saturday's crucial home match against the Seattle Seawolves at 7:00 PM, at Wallis Annenberg Stadium.

Edward Timpson also returns to the starting lineup to replace the injured Matt Heaton, while the backline remains unchanged.

On the bench, Former Utah Prop Franco Van Den Berg will make his debut for the Club, while Belmont Shore's Sean Nolan will suit up for the first time this season.

Though winless in 2025, RFCLA has been scoring tries and earning bonus points in all their losses this season. Discipline will be a key focus as they face off against the Seawolves, who are coming off their first win of the season last weekend.

The match, celebrating St. Patrick's Day, will feature a live band, happy hour, and a festival of activities, with gates opening at 6:00 PM.

David Dennis, RFCLA Senior Assistant Coach said the team was gaining confidence, knowing what needs to be addressed to notch their first win in 2025.

"The team has had a good prep this week and has been really focused on our work-ons, which our coaching staff have been very clean, and they have responded.

"There have been a few tweaks to the team, and it's great to see Jurie returning from injury after training well since joining the squad in January, and Sean (Nolan) also getting an opportunity.

"We've had a strong turnout for our first two matches, and we owe it to our fans to put on a performance that our LA rugby community and fans can be proud of.

"Seattle had a great win last week and travels well to LA, so it will be an exciting matchup with a great atmosphere at Wallis Annenberg Stadium."

1. Dane Zander

2. Michelangelo Sosene-Feagai

3. Maliu Niuafe

4. Jason Damm

5. Jurie Van Vuuren

6. Timothy Anstee

7. Edward Timpson

8. Benjamin Houston

9. Gonzalo Bertranou

10. Christian Leali'ifano

11. Andrew Coe

12. William Meakes

13. Nicholas Chan

14.Christian Dyer

15. Rory Van Vugt

16. Benjamin Sugars

17. Declan Leaney

18. Franco Van Den Berg

19. Mikaela Wynyard

20. Benjamin Strang

21. Tasman Smith

22. Sean Nolan

23. Seth Purdey

Watch the match LIVE in LA, USA and across the globe!

Local Broadcast FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada and Hawaii. For RFCLA fans in the region, options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. To locate a TV provider in your zip code that carries the network, go to GetMyHomeTeams.com.

National Broadcast Partner ESPN+

ESPN+ is the national media rights partner for the MLR, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the United States to ESPN platforms.

Global Broadcast Partner The Rugby Network

The Rugby Network (TRN) is the official multi-device streaming platform of Major League Rugby, delivering a wide selection of live and on-demand rugby content around the world!

