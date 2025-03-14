The Power of Sports in Business Growth: Insights from COO Drew Dambreville at the GFWCC Luncheon

March 14, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

On March 5th, 2025, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community members gathered for the Greater Federal Way Chamber of Commerce's Membership Luncheon, where Drew Dambreville, Chief Operating Officer of the Seattle Seawolves, delivered a compelling keynote on "The Power of Sports in Business Growth."

How Sports Drive Economic & Community Growth

Dambreville, who has built a dynamic career in sports management-including roles as Co-Founder of the Seattle All-Star Classic and former VP of Team Business & Event Operations for the Seattle Sea Dragons-shared key insights into how sports can be a catalyst for economic expansion, brand development, and deeper community connections.

The event reinforced the power of collaboration between sports and the business community. As organizations seek innovative ways to grow, investing in sports-related partnerships offers a unique opportunity to connect, engage, and thrive.

We extend our thanks to the Federal Way Chamber of Commerce for hosting such a valuable event and discussion.

