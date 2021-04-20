Seating Pods on Sale Wednesday for May Memphis Redbirds Games

April 20, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds announced that pods for all May home games will go on sale tomorrow Wednesday, April 21 at 1 p.m. The team will continue to release tickets on a month-by-month basis throughout the season to maximize capacity while staying up to date on local health and safety protocols.

Pods will be available in two through six-seat groups and will have six-feet social distancing from any other group. Due to social distancing protocols, available seating at Redbirds games will be capped at approximately 3,000 fans.

Fans will be expected to follow all AutoZone Park Fan Experience and Safety Protocols while attending Redbirds games.

Key elements of the protocols are outlined below. The full Fan Experience and Safety Protocols are listed at memphisredbirds.com.

Masks: Face masks will be required at all times while inside and waiting to enter AutoZone Park. Fans will be permitted to remove their masks in order to eat or drink at their seats.

Clear Bag Policy: In the interest of employee safety and to expedite security screenings, only clear bags, no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" will be allowed in AutoZone Park. Clutch bags or purses smaller than 4.5" x 6.5" do not need to be clear.

Digital Tickets: All tickets will be digitally delivered. Paper tickets will not be issued. Tickets will be available for purchase over the phone at (901) 721-6000 or online at memphisredbirds.com/tickets. The Box Office will be open on a limited basis on game days for customer service only. Fans can use existing 2020 credits to purchase tickets through their MyTickets account.

Cashless Venue: The Team Store and all concession stands will be cashless and accept all major credit/debit cards. For your safety and convenience, food items will also be available to purchase through the FanFood app with a designated pickup area or in-seat delivery.

Suggested Entry Gates and Times: Fans will be assigned a suggested entry gate based on seat location. Entry times are determined by the first letter of the last name of the ticket buyer. Both entry gate and time will be communicated to ticket buyers via email.

Additional information regarding the Redbirds promotional schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from April 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.