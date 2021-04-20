Single-Game Tickets for Second Home Series Now on Sale

PAPILLION, Neb. - Single-game tickets for the second home series of the Omaha Storm Chasers season are on sale. Tickets for all six games can be purchased in person at the Werner Park Ticket Office, over the phone by calling (402) 738-5100 or online at www.omahastormchasers.com/tickets.

Omaha renews an old rivalry with the Indianapolis Indians in its second home series, which runs from May 25-30 at Werner Park. The teams were previously members of the old American Association, but they've not met since 1997. Indianapolis is the Triple-A affiliate for Pittsburgh.

For the series with the Indians, each section of Werner Park will have seats available up to 50 percent of its capacity, which will allow fans to properly social distance. Individual tickets for all six games are for general admission to a specific section, and fans may choose where they sit within their assigned section. Assigned seats are available only via purchase of a full-season ticket package or mini plan. Individual tickets purchased in advance will be issued as digital tickets.

Tickets for the series will be limited so fans can enjoy the return of Minor League Baseball in a safe, comfortable environment. The Omaha Storm Chasers staff remains committed to providing family entertainment at Werner Park while keeping everyone's health and safety as its top priority.

Per MLB mandate, fans of ages 2 and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times on Werner Park property other than when actively eating or drinking. This applies to all seating locations, the parking lot and lines at the Ticket Office, gates or concession stands.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Werner Park in Papillion, Neb. The Storm Chasers are scheduled to begin the 2021 season on May 4 against the St. Paul Saints and single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

