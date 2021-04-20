RailRiders set PNC Field safety protocols for upcoming season

MOOSIC, PA - With the 2021 season opening early next month, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have set their safety regulations and protocols for fans attending games at PNC Field. These changes have been put in place to help protect everyone at the ballpark this year, from the fans and staff to the players on the field.

"We want our loyal fans to have the best time possible as they return to PNC Field this year, but that truly requires some changes to how we operate for the best interest of everyone involved with making RailRiders baseball happen," stated John Adams, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's team president. "These protocols and procedure changes are necessary to ensure that our facility remains one of the premier venues in Minor League Baseball. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding from our fans and staff while we ensure that watching a RailRiders game at PNC Field is a safe and enjoyable one.

Most areas of operations at PNC Field have had policies and procedures updated in accordance with state, CDC and Major League Baseball guidelines. This includes:

Ticketing and Seating

Tickets to RailRiders games this season will now be digital. This helps eliminate contact points for fans and employees, increasing safety as your enter PNC Field.

Due to state and CDC guidelines, PNC Field will not open at full capacity at the outset of the season. The RailRiders will incorporate "pod" seating within the ballpark and tickets will be limited based on social distancing guidelines and procedures. Seats in the vicinity of each "pod" will be zip-tied to prevent use and to assist in maintaining proper distancing.

Single-game tickets will be available online only at swbrailriders.com.

Entry and Exit Points

There will be one gate designated for exit from PNC Field to avoid contact with those entering PNC Field. This gate will be located at the Main Gates, but away from the entry gates.

There will be no re-entry allowed into the PNC Field once a guest has exited unless there is a rain delay where fans may exit the stadium during the time of the delay to ensure distancing.

Mask Policy

Major League Baseball has enacted a mask policy for the 2021 season and it applies to teams under its Player Development License. All attendees age two years and older will be required to wear a face-covering over their nose and mouth at all times while on the ballpark property other than when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. Exceptions may be made for attendees who cannot wear face coverings for medical reasons and provide written medical verification. These attendees with proper verification will be wristbanded at gate entrances by security for identification purposes.

Cashless Points of Sale

PNC Field will be a fully cashless facility in 2021. This includes all aspects of operation at the ballpark, including parking, ticketing, the SWB Station Team Store and the concession stands and bars. Venues around the country have gone cashless during the pandemic, including nearby ballparks and arenas in Pennsylvania, which has helped minimize health risks by limiting contact. A cashless ballpark should also help minimize wait times. PNC Field will accept credit and debit cards. Additional forms of cashless payment will be available as upgrades are made at each point of sale this season.

Bag Policy

The RailRiders bag policy has been updated for 2021 as well. Fans may only bring medical bags, diaper bags or small wristlets into the ballpark this season. No other bags will be permitted.

Concessions

When fans head to the concession stands, they will notice social distancing markers to help keep everyone safe while waiting in line. All concession employees will be required to wear protective gloves and face coverings. Condiments and similar items will be served using pre-packaged servings as opposed to communal displays.

Restrooms

Every other urinal will be closed to ensure social distancing. Exterior doors will be propped open to encourage touchless entry/exit. Automatic towel and soap dispensers have also been installed to provide touchless distribution. Restrooms will be cleaned approximately every 30 minutes by PNC Field cleaning staff.

Smoking Policy

PNC Field is a smoke-free facility. Designated smoking areas have been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19 concerns until social distancing and additional restrictions are lifted.

Autographs

Due to MLB, CDC and state distancing guidelines, players will not be signing autographs.

SWB Station Team Store

Capacity inside the team store will be limited to a maximum of 20 guests at a time. The team store footprint will be expanded to the outdoor concourse to allow for social distancing.

Additional Protocols and Procedures

- Enhanced cleaning procedures will be put in place throughout the ballpark during the 2021 season.

- Water fountains will be disabled for health precautions.

- The elevators to the Geisinger Champions Club and suites will be used with limited occupancy. A ticketed group in the same seating pod or suite will be permitted to ride together according to the elevator occupancy limit. PNC Field Gameday Staff will disinfect elevator buttons before each use.

- Public address announcements will be made throughout the game to encourage social distancing and to remind fans of the face-covering requirements.

- Social distancing guidelines will begin as you enter PNC Field and remain prevalent for the duration of your time at the ballpark. There will be stanchions that will separate and social distance each entrance.

- There will be a 12' buffer zone between the dugouts and assigned seats.

-All full-time and game day staff will have their temperature checked during their arrival as well as fill out a COVID-19 Survey. Any staff member exhibiting a temperature above 100.4F or responding to the survey in a way that indicates possible infection will not be permitted into PNC Field.

Additional changes or protocol updates may be required as the season progresses due to MLB, CDC and state guidelines or restrictions.

Full, Half and Partial Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now. Single-game tickets for the 12 home dates in May will go on sale April 27 at 10 A.M. online at swbrailriders.com. Individual tickets for the remainder of the schedule will go on sale at a later time with eyes on restriction changes throughout the season.

For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or contact the club by calling (570) 969-2255.

