Season Tickets On-Sale this Week

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on-sale THIS WEEK.

All season ticket holders from last season will be contacted regarding renewal for the upcoming season.

Rates for 2022-23 season tickets are as follows:

Adults: $275

Kids: $175

Season ticket packages will be good for all 28 home games this season.

All season ticket holders who purchased tickets for the home playoff game in last season's playoffs that was not played will receive a credit toward their purchase for this season.

If you would like to renew or have any questions, please contact Herm Sorcher at herm@danburyhattricks.com.

