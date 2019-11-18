Season Tickets and Mini Plans for 30th Anniversary Season on Sale Now

ZEBULON, N.C. - Carolina Mudcats 2020 season tickets as well as the first round of exciting new mini plan packages are now officially on sale, giving fans everywhere the opportunity to join the team's season ticket member family for the upcoming 30th anniversary season at Five County Stadium.

Fans looking to secure their seats for the 2020 season beginning on Thursday, April 9 versus the Winston-Salem Dash at Five County Stadium should call the Mudcats today at (919) 269-CATS (2287) or visit the team front office at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

Season ticket holders enjoy the biggest savings, invitations to exclusive events, discounts to the Tackle Box team store, the best seats and the club's never waste a ticket program. Season ticket holders also save on parking and, new for 2020, receive priority entry on souvenir giveaway nights.

Full season tickets, featuring guaranteed seats for all 70 home games, begin at just $495 per seat for Box Seat sections. Premium Level season ticket plans are $650 per seat. Full season ticket packages also feature parking pass add-on options for $175, featuring 50% savings on parking for the entirety of the 2020 season.

Half season Box Seat tickets, featuring Opening Night and 35 select games overall, begin at just $275 per seat. Premium Level half season ticket plans are $355 per seat. Quarter season ticket plans, featuring Opening Night and 18 select games overall, begin at just $140 per seat for Box Seat locations and $200 per seat for Premium Level locations. Half season parking passes, meanwhile, are available for $125 and $70 for the quarter season plan.

Newly available mini plan ticket packages include the Ten Pack featuring Opening Night and 10 anytime ticket vouchers (excluding July 4) for just $85 per plan, the April Deal featuring two (2) general admission tickets to every home game in the month of April (14 games) for just $30 per plan, and the Pick 5 Plan allowing fans to pick five of the 16 yet-to-be-announced promotional nights across the upcoming 2020 season. The Pick 5 Plan includes two-person and four-person options beginning at $75 per plan for the two-person Box Seat option and $130 per plan for the four-person option. Premium Level options are available at $100 and $195 for two-person and four-person options respectively.

Additional mini plan ticket packages, featuring exclusive access to select souvenir giveaway items and replica jerseys will be announced at a later date. A full calendar of in-season events, theme nights, promotions and souvenir giveaways for the 2020 season will also be announced at a later date.

The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, High-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 30th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.

