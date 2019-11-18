Fredericksburg Nationals Unveil Team Jerseys and Mary Washington Logo

November 18, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







Fredericksburg Nationals Mary Washington logo

(Fredericksburg Nationals) Fredericksburg Nationals Mary Washington logo(Fredericksburg Nationals)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Fredericksburg Nationals unveiled their new team jerseys and their official Mary Washington logo at an event celebrating Mary Washington's 311th birthday at her former home in downtown Fredericksburg.

Fans in attendance of the event heard speeches from the Mayor of the City of Fredericksburg, Mary Katherine Greenlaw, team owner and chairman, Art Silber, and his granddaughter, Sara Silber, who gave a rousing speech about female representation in sports.

Mary Washington is the first female logo in baseball history to be a part of a team's permanent and original branding. The FredNats worked closely with staff members from the Mary Washington House and the City of Fredericksburg to ensure that Mary was created as accurately as possible.

Many fans were quick to point out that Mary is in fact a southpaw and is pitching to the already-revealed George Washington logo who has been ready to swing his cherry tree axe bat for a homerun.

Players from the University of Mary Washington Baseball Team modeled the new team jerseys that the FredNats will wear come spring. All jerseys are made by Wilson and feature different FredNats logos.

The official home jersey is white and reads "FredNats" across the chest in red script with the signature circle F logo inlaid on the left sleeve.

The first alternate jersey is red with "FredNats" inlaid white script font across the chest. This jersey boasts the city scape logo inlaid on the left sleeve.

The final jersey revealed on Saturday is the navy blue alternate pullover featuring the George Washington logo on the left chest.

Fans are invited to purchase and personalize their own replica jerseys in the team store at 601 Caroline Street, First Floor, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. All adult jerseys are available for $80, white home youth jerseys are available for $70 and all personalization including front and back is $20. Now for a limited time, FredNats Founders Club members can personalize their team jerseys for free until Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook (@FXBGNats), on Twitter (@FXBGNats), and on Instagram (@fxbgnats).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from November 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.