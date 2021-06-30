Season Ticket Renewal Deadline Is Wednesday, June 30

The Allen AMERICANS Professional Hockey Club's 2021-22 Season Ticket Member (STM) Renewal Campaign will close at midnight on Wednesday, June 30, so there is still time for STM's to reclaim their seats for the upcoming Season XIII of pro hockey in Allen.

All current STMs received their renewal packet via email back in April at the beginning of the 91-day renewal period. The transmission included an overview of our 2021-22 process, a renewal agreement which can be completed online and returned to the AMERICANS via digital transfer.

Full Season Membership Pricing Per Game

Paid In Full Payment Plan NEW STM

2021-22 2021-22 2021-22

Defensive Terrace $12.50 $13.50 $17.50

Offensive Terrace $13.50 $14.50 $19.50

Preferred $21.00 $22.00 $25.00

Center Ice $25.50 $27.00 $31.00

Glass $36.00 $38.00 $51.00

Half Season Membership Pricing Per Game

Paid In Full Payment Plan NEW STM

2021-22 2021-22 2021-22

Defensive Terrace $14.00 $15.00 $18.50

Offensive Terrace $15.00 $16.00 $20.00

Preferred $23.00 $25.00 $26.00

Center Ice $27.50 $29.00 $32.50

Glass $38.00 $40.00 $0.00

Season XIII for Professional Hockey in Allen is being planned for FULL CAPACITY at the Allen Event Center being available.

With the return to a full capacity in 2021-22, STMs will be able to return to their pre-COVID seat locations.

There will also be an opportunity for AMERICANS Season Ticket Members to improve their seat locations. This process will begin on July 1 as STMs who have renewed will have the option of upgrading their seats with any new inventory that may be open.

STM's who renew in full by the June 30 deadline will receive the best pricing available. Paying in full STM will receive an average discount of 33%. Please contact the AMERICANS Ticket Team at 972-912-1000 to exercise this option.

Full STMs who renew by June 30 with a payment plan will receive the next best pricing.

By using our flexible payment plan options, you will receive an average discount of 29% off the day of game pricing, and save an additional 17% over new season ticket member pricing which goes into effect on Monday, July 12.

STMs who elect to wait until July 12th or later to renew will receive less of a discount (12%), and will have until Thursday, September 30 to renew and receive the maximum inventory of AMERICANS STM Benefits.

All STM renewals for 2021-22 will lock in three (3) year pricing for AMERICANS SEASON TICKETS by signing our 3 year agreement, which means that even if ticket pricing increases in the years to come, you will have the same low pricing for the 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24 seasons.

Fans may elect to renew for only one (1) season, but the price for your ticket will not be protected for the 2022-23 season.

FULL SEASON TICKET MEMBERS will receive the following benefits for the 2021-22 season;

Best Available Savings Off Day Of Game Ticket Pricing

Interest Free Payment Plans NEW for 2021-22 Season

Pregame access to the East End Season Ticket Member Club NEW for 2021-22

Chuck-a-Puck Coupon (valid for three (3) free pucks to use at any home game) NEW for 2021-22

20% Discount at AMERICANS TEAM STORE at Allen Event Center (In-Person Only) NEW for 2021-22

Exclusive STM Events, held monthly, year-round (12 per year, minimum) ENHANCED for 2021-22

Preseason Season Ticket Member Gift

Access to Ticket Pre-Sales for Non-AMERICANS Events at the Allen Event Center

Priority Ticket Availability for ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs

UPCOMING DATES: AMERICANS in the Community

Saturday, July 3 Independence Day Parade, Tom Bean, TX

World Famous Allen Ice Angels, Biscuit the Bulldog, "Voice of the Americans" Tommy Daniels

Saturday, July 3 Hometown Parade, McKinney, TX

World Famous Allen Ice Angels, Biscuit the Bulldog

Sunday, July 5 Frisco Freedom Fest, Frisco, TX

World Famous Allen Ice Angels, Biscuit the Bulldog

