Admirals Name Hoffmeyer New Head Equipment Manager

June 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced on Wednesday the hire of Aaron Hoffmeyer as the club's new Head Equipment Manager.

Hoffmeyer joins the Admirals after spending the last two years in Plymouth, MI as an employee of the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP). While with NTDP, the Michigan native served in many different roles.

Some of those roles included work as an equipment staff member with the World Junior team, the Official Development Camp Program team and the Women's National team.

"We often talk about the importance of changing the culture, creating a professional environment and bringing in people that have good experience with good backgrounds and Aaron certainly has that," said Admirals General Manager and Assistant Coach Ryan McGinnis. "His attitude, work ethic and willingness to do more are just some of the many attributes that he possesses. We're very excited to have Aaron join our family here in Norfolk."

"I want to say thank you to Mr. Cavanagh, Mr. McGinnis and Coach Taylor for the opportunity to join an organization with such a storied history," said Hoffmeyer. "I'm extremely excited to join the Admirals family and looking forward to the long-awaited return of hockey to Norfolk."

Join us in welcoming Aaron to the Admirals family!

The Admirals make their return to the ice for the 2021-22 season on Friday, October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30PM.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.